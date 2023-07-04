The mother of billionaire rapper Jay-Z married her partner Roxane Wilshire in a star-studded wedding ceremony

In attendance were their celebrity friends, including Tyler Perry, Beyonce Knowles, Kelly Rowland and Tina Lawson

Netizens congratulated the couple, however, there were a lot of negative comments from people targeting the couple

Congratulations are in order for Gloria Carter, who recently walked down the aisle.

It was a star-studded affair as Gloria Carter wedded her long-term partner Roxane Wilshire. Image: Alexander Tamargo, Mark Von Holden, Penske Media/ Getty Images

Gloria Carter married her partner Roxane Wilshire in a ceremony attended by some of Hollywood's A-Listers.

Some of the attendees include Beyonce Knowles and her family, Kelly Rowland, Tyler Perry, and many more.

Roxane and Gloria say 'I do' after several years of dating

A popular Instagram gossip page, The Shade Room, posted that the couple, who has been together for some time, said their 'I do's.'

"Congratulations! Jay-Z’s mom Gloria Carter has tied the knot with her partner Roxanne Wilshire! The couple’s wedding was a star-studded event with attendees such as Tyler Perry, Robin Roberts, and Kelly Rowland. Of course, her son Jay-Z and daughter-in-law Beyoncé were also in attendance."

Netizens are divided about news about Jay-Z's mother

Taking to the comments section, some netizens had negative things to say, while others congratulated the couple.

@danified said:

"I was today years old that I’ve ever seen his mom, congratulations."

@reddy10025 said:

"She is a really nice person. Congratulations to her and her wife. I met her in person at the Shawn Carter Foundation. She took a picture with my son, and he received a scholarship from there. Wasn’t a full ride, but something was better than nothing, and I appreciate it. He graduated with his bachelor's and now he’s in school for his masters. It takes a village."

@supastarc said:

"Yasss they both look amazing."

@repostwhiz' said:

"I know this sounds crazy. But why is it so odd to me that Jay-Z has a mother??"

@sowegasfinest said:

"How you stay with a man you probably didn’t even like and birth a billionaire. Talk about luck."

Beyonce and Kelly Rowland build 31 homes for the homeless

In previous news from Briefly News, Beyonce Knwoles-Carter and her best friend Kelly Rowland built 31 homes in Texas, Harris County.

These homes are said to have been equipped with social services.

