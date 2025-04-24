Tina Knowles, the mother of American singers Beyoncé and Solange, opened up about her battle with breast cancer in her book, 'Matriarch: A Memoir'

Knowles, who is on the road to recovery, said she was fortunate to have caught her diagnosis early and has pleaded with women worldwide to have regular checks

Netizens worldwide reacted on social media to praise the 71-year-old mother, who said her famous daughters served as her rock during the ordeal

During her battle with breast cancer, Beyoncé and Solange’s mother, Tina Knowles, pleaded with women worldwide to get regular health checks.

The 71-year-old mother of the global singing superstars said she was fortunate to have caught her diagnosis early and opened up about her ordeal in her book, Matriarch: A Memoir.

Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles shared her battle against cancer with women worlwide. Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images and Chris Haston/WBTV.

Knowles, who recently shared a fun make-up video with her granddaughter Blue Ivy, described her life in the book and said her daughters and singer Kelly Rowland served as her support team.

Tina Knowles gets candid about her battle with breast cancer

Knowles speaks about her battle with breast cancer in the video below:

According to People Magazine, Knowles, who previously received criticism from Kanye West, said she opened up about her ordeal to serve as a lesson for women worldwide.

Knowles said:

"I struggled with whether I would share that journey [in the book] because I'm very private. But I decided to share it because I think it's a lot of lessons in it for other women," she says. "And I think as women, sometimes we get so busy and we get so wrapped up and running around, but you must go get your test. Because if I had not gotten my test early, I mean, I shudder to think what could have happened to me."

Knowles announced the book's release on her Instagram account:

Knowles shares a great relationship with her famous daughters

In addition to giving advice, Knowles also opened up about the support she received from her famous daughters, who were both determined to help her recover from the cancer diagnosis.

Along with her daughters, former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland — who remains close with Beyoncé — also played a significant role in her recovery.

Following the release of her book, Knowles embarked on a nationwide tour, which included appearances alongside talk show queen Oprah Winfrey.

Tina Knowles said her daughter Beyoncé was part of her support team during her battle with cancer. Image: Gilbert Flores/Variety.

Fans are inspired by Knowles

Netizens worldwide reacted on social media to say they were inspired by Knowles’ story as she continues her recovery from cancer.

Liam.agy showed love to Tina:

“We love you mama T❤️.”

Balibras was impressed:

“So strong and empowering🩷.”

Polina_dapbk offered their support:

“Stay amazing 💕 💥.”

Pulejl_ijoelekbrisufor3511 was inspired:

“Smiling because of you 😃 ❤️.”

Trackstardej is relieved:

“Miss Tina 🥺🤍 we’re glad you’re okay omg.”

