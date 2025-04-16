Megastar Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles showed off her tight bond with her granddaughter Blue Ivy during an online video

In the video, Tina stood by as Blue Ivy expertly did her eyebrows as the pair kept laughing with each other

Netizens reacted on social media to show admiration for the pair while they were impressed with Blue Ivy’s skills

Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy and her grandmother, Tina Knowles, impressed fans worldwide after sharing a makeup video on social media.

In the video, Beyoncé’s 13-year-old daughter expertly redid her grandmother’s eyebrows, while their interaction was littered with funny moments and jokes between the two.

Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles and her daughter Blue Ivy shared jokes during an online video. Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images and Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.

Source: Getty Images

Blue Ivy is the teen daughter of global singing sensation and rapper Jay Z, but she has now shown the world that she has her own talents in fashion.

Tina Knowles and Blue Ivy show off their tight bond

Watch Tina and Blue Ivy Knowles' relationship in the video below:

During the viral video, Tina, recently criticised by Kanye West, called Blue Ivy her ‘manager’ and said the new look was the suggestion of the 13-year-old.

As Blue Ivy worked her magic, the pair continued to share jokes among each other as Tina commentated the process which included compliments for her granddaughter.

During the Grammy Awards in February 2025, Blue Ivy stunned fans with her mature look as she accompanied her famous parents at the prestigious event.

Beyonce showed love to Tina on her Instagram account:

Blue Ivy has big footsteps to follow

As the daughter of the historic Grammy Award winner mpressed fans with her make-up skills, the teen could be taking her first footsteps towards a successful career.

Since becoming a household name, Beyoncé has often shown her love for both her mother and daughter as they have often accompanied her at various events worldwide.

The singer has several number one hits, while her husband Jay-Z is one of the most iconic rappers of all time, while he also has several successful business ventures.

Jay-Z, Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter at the Grammy Awards. Image: Kevin Mazur.

Source: Getty Images

Fans admire the love between Tina Knowles and Blue Ivy

Netizens worldwide reacted on social media to show admiration for the love between Tina and Blue Ivy, while they also praised the teen’s skills.

Sewelankoana asked a question:

“Why is she looking like Caitlyn Jenner?”

DeLadyKhepera is curious:

“The way they all call Blue their manager, I’m starting to believe it’s true!”

Serket_ expects great things:

“Blue is a Capricorn like her Nana Tina; I expect nothing but greatness lol.”

alexissTyler loves the relationship:

“That’s really grandmama’s baby.”

Iam_syrina loved Blue Ivy’s style:

“It’s the blue nails for me!”

SexyblacI was impressed:

“She really did good.”

Kissyfvce backed Blue Ivy:

“You go Blue! They look so good too.”

FortKnoxCrypto admires their bond:

“Iconic duo, grandma Tina and Blue Ivy brow goals.”

DHQYaYa is a fan:

“Blue is clearly that girl. Those brows looked good.”

Jhs1625249 loved the video:

“Keeping grandma looking good.”

RnB fans go wild as Destiny’s Child reunite in iconic pictures

As reported by Briefly News, fans around the world were excited after reunion pictures of the members of Destiny's Child emerged.

Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams were seen together at a social event for the first time in several years and caused fans to speculate about a possible reunion.

Source: Briefly News