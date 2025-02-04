Grammy Awards: Peeps Argue Over Blue Ivy Carter’s “Mature” Look Alongside Beyoncé and Jay-Z
- Blue Ivy was recently snapped alongside her superstar parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z
- The Carters were out at the Grammy Awards, and it was a night to remember after Bey made history
- Netizens argued over Blue's "mature" outfit and her constantly going out with her parents instead of "being a kid"
Blue Ivy Carter was seated among the stars at the Grammy Awards and once again got to witness her mom make history.
Blue Ivy attends Grammys with Beyoncé and Jay-Z
The 2025 Grammy Awards was a night to remember and attendees and viewers from all around the world got to see some of their faves out and about.
Among the stars was 13-year-old Blue Ivy Carter, who attended the prestigious Trevor Noah-hosted ceremony with her superstar parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and looked as stunning as ever.
She was dolled up in a gorgeous royal blue gown and Bohemian braids while seated beside Bey and Jay.
This was the same night the Queen made history and became the first black woman to win the Best Country Album for her 2024 offering, Cowboy Carter.
extratv shared some snaps of the Carters:
Here's what peeps said about Blue Ivy Carter
Netizens argued that Blue was too young to be going out and that her parents were robbing her of her childhood.
This comes after social media erupted in criticism at Blue's "mature" look at the premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King:
lincobabe said:
"This is just my opinion. I am not judging. Some of these rich folks need to let their kids be kids. There is a time and place for everything. They are forcing them to grow up too fast. Blue Ivy's dress is too mature for her."
dianas_beauty1225 pointed out:
"Blue always has on a darker lipstick than her mother. Who is the mother and who is the daughter? LOL!"
luccie5264 was confused:
"Why does Blue Ivy look like a 26-year-old?"
peoplesdaisy2023 pleaded:
"Let Blue be a kid."
gloriakesl asked:
"Why is Blue never at home like a regular kid? Always around adult situations."
