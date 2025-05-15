All about Eric Mays: His net worth, political career, and Flint legacy

A member of the Flint City Council, Eric Mays, often made headlines for being escorted out of meetings. Despite the controversy, he was among the first officials to address the Flint water crisis. Speaking about why he joined politics, Mays once revealed:

I wanted to effect positive change, help my community, and be in the news.

Key takeaways

Eric Mays' profile summary

Full name Eric Bradford Mays Gender Male Date of birth 16 September 1958 Date of death 24 February 2024 Age at death 65 years old Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Flint, Michigan, USA Place of death Flint, Michigan, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Children 1 Profession Politician Political party Republican (until 1984), Democratic (1984-2024)

Eric Mays had a political science degree from Michigan State University

The late politician graduated from Flint Northern High School in 1976. Although Mays had plans to pursue his education with a law degree after his college graduation, he was unable to because of a felony assault charge against him.

In 1987, Eric was sentenced to a year of probation after pleading guilty to threatening a man with an armed weapon.

He was dragged out during a 2012 public hearing for being unruly

On 2nd July, Eric attended a meeting to discuss the proposed tax reductions for downtown Flint Buildings. After speaking for three minutes, he refused to return to his seat, demanding more time.

Although Mays was given extra time, he went against the assistant city attorney to give room for others to air their opinion and began criticizing the allocated speaking time.

Bradford was later found guilty of a misdemeanour. A court ordered him to pay a $425 fine for the offence.

Eric Mays' election to the Flint City Council and his legal woes

After unsuccessfully vying for this position thrice, Eric defeated Anita Brown by eight votes in November 2013. However, the same month, he made news for all the wrong reasons.

Mays was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of narcotics. He was sentenced to 28 days in prison on 5 January 2016.

He was at the centre of the Flint water crisis

In 2014, Mays took to Facebook to reveal that water from the Flint River was harmful for consumption. He received widespread opposition from other council members for his claims.

Later, it was revealed that the water had dangerous levels of bacteria and carcinogenic trihalomethanes.

According to Britannica, water from this river caused corrosion to the rusty pipes, leading to a spike in Legionnaire's disease in the area. Unfortunately, some city residents have faced long-term consequences due to lead exposure, per NRDC.

Eric received a $200 fine for disrupting a meeting with his grievances against the city

Eric was forcefully removed from a committee meeting discussing grass-cutting in the city in July 2015. When asked to comment, he deviated and began complaining about the city's prosecution of him in 2013.

In February 2016, Mays was found guilty of disorderly conduct and faced a 90-day sentence. However, the prosecutors fined him due to the ongoing water crisis.

He pawned a laptop issued to him by the city to Music Man Pawnshop for $100

President of the City Council Scott Kincaid filed a criminal complaint against Eric in May 2017, citing misuse of public property.

He retaliated, saying the laptop was safer in the pawn shop than in City Hall, where it could be stolen. After it was proven that he had previously pawned the laptop nine times, Mays was ordered to attend a sheriff's work detail for a week and pay $300.

City council members unanimously voted him out as President of the Flint City Council

Eric was elected to the position on 25 November 2021. On 25 April 2022, he was removed from a council meeting by police and arrested for disorderly conduct.

Mays was removed from the presidential seat and was later sentenced to six months of probation with a fine of $125. The same year, he ran for mayor but lost.

Eric Mays' cause of death was listed as natural causes

On 24 February 2024, the City of Flint shared news of Eric's passing, saying:

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Councilman Mays. He was known for his dedication to serving the people of Flint's First Ward. Our prayers are with his family and friends.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said:

This is a tremendous loss for our community. On behalf of the late Councilman's family, we request that we all respect their privacy during this difficult time.

Mays' only son, Eric HaKeem Deontaye Mays, sued the City of Flint after his dad's demise

Eric did not have a will at the time of his passing, leading to a lawsuit being filed by his son against the Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, three of HaKeem's uncles, and an aunt. This delayed Eric Mays' funeral, which had been scheduled to take place on 9th March.

However, Deontaye dismissed the suit after the funeral home released his dad's body. On 9th May, a suit by Eric's son alleging that the city had withheld his father's $75,000 insurance policy, which named him a beneficiary, was dismissed.

The funeral for Eric Mays was held on 23 March 2024 at the House of Prayer Missionary Baptist Church. He was laid to rest at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Flint.

