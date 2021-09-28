One learner took it upon himself to vent his frustration in the best way he knew how and the act has gone viral on social media

Feeling beaten up about not reaching his aspirations, a learner wrote a message to his fellow "pregnant girls" classmates

Notably, the learner misspelt the word chartered account, instead opting to offer a self-styled version of the word

In a post that has gone viral on social media, one learner blames his fellow "pregnant" classmates for his apparent failure to pay attention in class.

Brazenly, he pointed the finger at them for his inability to keep awake during lessons because they were expectant.

A Twitter user @Havana_Bloom shared the hilarious post, which shows an image taken of the displeased learner holding up his A4 size book with a message written out horizontally in capital letters and across two full pages in a large font.

The caption read:

"Cha What!????"

The half a dozen laughing emojis in the caption told the whole story as the user could hardly keep it together after reading the message from the learner.

On closer in inspection, the learner's message reads:

"If it wasn't for pregnant girls who made us fall asleep in class!!! Motho nkabe e le chachad accountant..."

Mzansi social media users were sent by the deliberate misspelling of chartered accountant, which amplified the learner's frustration.

The tweet attracted more than 4 000 likes, 1 100 retweets and hundreds of comments as Saffas took the mickey out of the learner.

Hilarious reactions to "chachad" accountant aspirations

The comments to the post were hilarious, and Briefly News was on hand to bring readers all the reactions.

@Angelleshwala said:

"Maybe ubefuna ukuthi 'chatted'."

@Doctors_on81 joked:

"I'm afraid to laugh [because] I don't even know the spelling, these girls destroyed our future."

@tracy_empress reacted:

"I didn't know the spelling of chachad accountant...I'm so embarrassed."

@BIndlovukazi commented:

"I don’t think so with Cha English of yours."

@mpmogale noted:

"I would be very far as well."

Source: Briefly.co.za