Cavin Johnson has returned to South Africa and is linked with the Orlando Pirates job after Zinnbauer's departure

At first, it was reported that Johnson only came back to Mzansi because he had a family issue to attend to urgently

Orlando Pirates would do a good job by hiring Johnson because he has a proven track record in coaching football

Cavin Johnson is reportedly close to becoming the new head coach of Orlando Pirates. The club has been without a coach since Josef Zinnbauer left, citing family reasons. Johnson is an experienced coach and Pirates would do well to get him to sign on the dotted line.

With Zinnabauer, the Bucs were under pressure to sack him but they continued with him until he left on his own. Social media users were calling for him to be fired after every game and ultimately, his spell ended on a sour note.

Cavin Johnson was an assistant coach at Al Ahly and shockingly left Pitso Mosimane's side to come back to South Africa. The timing, which coincided with Zinnbauer's departure, fueled speculation that he would be joining Pirates according to The South African.

The possibility of Johnson joining the Pirates was swiftly denied, and later, a family member came forward to clarify why the former Supersport United coach returned to the country. He also told his manager to not answer any queries about coaching jobs.

Johnson's manager now looks to have been doing exactly that, with sources telling The Citizen that he is in advanced talks with the Pirates to take over as their head coach.

"Cavin is experienced, he has won things and he now has vast knowledge and understanding of the Caf Champions League, which is a space that the team wants to find itself in," said the source.

