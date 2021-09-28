Facebook blogger, Gogo Lily, aired her views on religion vs tradition and was largely met with hostility from her followers

She believes Christians shouldn't wear traditional attire on special days such as Heritage Day

Her post received plenty of engagement as people took offence and many tried to explain why they practice a different religion while still enjoying their traditions

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Gogo Lily uses her Facebook page as her personal blog and she has built a solid following of just over 6000 people. She recently got Mzansi talking after she shared a very polarising post where she stated:

"One day we need to sit down as a country and discuss why Christians wear traditional attire on Heritage Day but they are too holy to practice their traditions."

Gogo Lily is passionate about her African religion and culture but her views have rubbed Mzansi the wrong way. Image: Gogo Lily/Facebook

Source: Facebook

She follows up the post with many questions regarding the topic, some include:

"They even wear them on their weddings and claim to have done a traditional wedding but never did traditional rituals?"

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Why do people need to choose the right and wrong time to be who they are? Why can't you be who you are everyday all day?"

The post seems to be very relevant and has attracted over 600 comments, more than 700 reactions and over 2 000 shares. Sifting through the comment section shows that most people disagree with the blogger and believe there is no problem separating religion and tradition. Although, there are some who share her sentiments.

Let's take a look at some of the most thought-provoking comments

Nathan Dee:

"The statement itself is misleading and mislead. Is tradition replacement for religion? Do you people know what's the difference between tradition and religion?"

Khutso D Ntsoane:

How do you compare tradition and religion? Tradition is something that becomes a way of life having practiced over a period of time and religion is a particular set of beliefs. My religion is Christianity and my tradition ke Sepedi. They say common sense is not always common."

Thapedi Christopher:

"Attire has nothing to do with religion. Casual clothes are a traditional attire to the Western world and they are Christian. So why those who practice these traditions don’t wear cultural clothes everyday because it has to do with religion?"

Mikateko Ya Ka Chavalala:

"You can crucify me but fabric made in China got nothing to do with religion. Everyone has a right to choose their religion and but you cannot choose your tradition."

Teko Monaisa

"Mxm those hypocrites, they abandoned their true African religion for a foreign religion. Mental slavery at play, they say African religion is demonic because their colonial masters fed them a lot of lies about African religion.

"Then the white settlers imposed Christianity on them making them to believe that there will be the return of a white Jesus. sampe batla mo emela jeso xem.Christianity gave them false hope."

Hawu: Dr Malinga hurls insults at Focalistic: “Your attitude is ugly like your face”

In another post causing a stir online, Briefly News recently reported on social media users trolling Dr Malinga after he took to Twitter to air out his issues with Focalistic. The musician known for his high kicks, wrote a tweet in which he called Focalistic's attitude ugly just like his face.

Dr Malinga gave no further explanation as to what the beef was about and merely signed off by saying "Thanks, bye" in very angry capital letters.

Twitter users quickly commented on his post and were surprised about what Dr Malinga was talking about. One person even suggested Dr Malinga should further elaborate on what the beef is about by opening up a Twitter Space session because one tweet is not enough.

Other people simply made fun of Dr Malinga for being 41-years-old and taking his problems to social media.

Source: Briefly.co.za