Aww: Tshepo Mosese Celebrates 13th Anniversary With Wife, SA Loves Cute Pics

Tshepo 'Howza' Mosese has headed online to pen a heartfelt message to his wife on their wedding anniversary

The stunning celebrity couple has been married for an amazing 13 years

Mzansi flooded the comments section with well-wishes for the wonderful pair

Tshepo 'Howza' Mosese this week headed online to celebrate his 13th wedding anniversary. The former scandal actor penned a heartfelt message to his lovely wife, Salamina Mosese and his sweet words definitely have Mzansi feeling sentimental.

Tshepo 'Howza' Mosese this week headed online to celebrate his 13th wedding anniversary with wife, Salamina. Images: @howza_sa/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram account, @howza_sa shared this loving tribute. You can tell the couple are still keeping this fresh after over a decade together.

"I’m the luckiest man on earth to be celebrating 13 years of unconditional love with you Nana… May God continue to reign supreme in your heart dear. Loving me the way you have brought healing to my once broken soul. You’re my Everyday Miracle Matumelo…I love you 4 ever kido," he captioned the sweet post.

South Africans were really here for all the lovey-dovey vibes and flooded the comments section with well-wishes for the couple.

Check out some of the reactions below:

lesegomudau said:

"Happy Anniversary to you and your beautiful wife."

oyama_dyosiba said:

"My people."

fundiembane said:

"Happy anniversary family."

maromza said:

"Happy Anniversary king."

belinahtlhabiwe said:

"Happy anniversary my lovely people."

leandra_magazine said:

"God bless."

nzwakazi_millinery said:

"Ow my fave. I love @salaminamosese she is so humble and she has always been the girl next door I would relate to. May God bless you with many many more years."

Howza leaves his role on 'Scandal!' as Lerumo, looking forward to the future

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that after eight years as Lerumo Chabedi on the famous soap opera Scandal!, actor Tshepo 'Howza' Mosese has decided to leave the show. He first appeared on the show in 2013 as a bodyguard. Following that, he was hired as a detective in Newtown on a more permanent basis.

On June 1st, the multitalented actor, who is also a rapper, singer, and TV host, announced his resignation, saying he is looking forward to the future.

While he was talking about his time on Scandal!, Howza stated that he had a great time and that he left on his own terms.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time on Scandal! and I’m grateful to have gotten the opportunity to grow as a performer and act with some of the best talent in the business. I look forward to continuing to push myself to take on new challenges," he said.

Howza will continue to appear on our television screens as a host on SABC 2's Speak Out. The accomplished actor has also appeared in a number of notable soapies, including Generations and Backstage.

Source: Briefly.co.za