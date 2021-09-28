South African singer and Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi has effectively banned all R. Kelly music from her life

Heading to social media after the American muso's verdict was passed, Nkayi warned those around her never to play R. Kelly's music in her presence

The post caught the attention of the masses on social media as South Africans shared a mixed bag of views on the post

Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi took to social media with a strongly worded message to all her friends following R. Kelly's guilty verdict on all counts in his sex trafficking trial.

According to Youth Village, the now fallen from grace multi-award-winning American singer was found to have exploited his superstar status by sexually abusing women and girls over two decades.

Unathi Nkayi has ordered people to cease playing R. Kelly's music around her. Image: @unathi.co.

Now, returning the guilty verdict in a New York court on Monday, eleven accusers consisting of nine women and two men took the stand for six weeks to describe sexual humiliation and violence at his hands.

Nkayi was equally dismissive of R. Kelly's defence, going as far as to ban the man's music from being played at any time in her presence.

The post read:

"To ALL my friends who think you’re going to CONTINUE playing R. Kelly in my presence. TODAY IT STOPS.

"No more philosophical BULL SH*T about you separating the genius from the MONSTER. It STOPS TODAY HMKAY……unless you LOVE being a trigger."

Not all agree with cancel culture

Not surprisingly, the post attracted an avalanche of reactions as patriotic South Africans rushed in to share mixed views on the matter.

@lolly_popttr stressed:

"I will continue playing his music. He's the best R&B singer, even though I don't agree with what he did."

@accordingtomokga wrote:

"We can cancel him, but not his music [because] that's his kids' bread and butter. Now, tell me why are we punishing kids, when the father will serve his term?"

@nosie_blackie_mua expressed:

"He who is not guilty shall be the first to cast a stone. Legendary."

@stanfordficzo added

"I won't stop listening to his music, it's my choice after all."

@nammusiq offered:

"It's sad to hear that coming from you considering the fact that no one is perfect. We are supposed to be brothers and sisters no matter what. His music will live forever."

Broke R Kelly looking to sell entire publishing catalogue for below market value

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that R Kelly is broke and is reportedly struggling to make ends meet.

The musician, who was once a world superstar, is even willing to sell his entire music catalogue at a cheap price just to get money while he is in prison.

It has been reported that earlier this month, the singer's lawyer Devereaux Cannick told the court that Kelly's funds had "depleted" when he was making a request for free trial transcripts for his client.

Complex reports that the ongoing criminal cases and civil battles against the disgraced musician leave him low on cash.

The publication also reports that the value of his music catalog has taken a huge knock as people have joined the #MuteRKelly campaign and stopped listening to his music. The singer’s own record label, Sony Music, has cut ties with him.

