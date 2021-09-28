Porto vs Liverpool: Salah, Firmino Score Brace As Reds Win 5–1

Porto vs Liverpool Champions League meeting ended in a huge 5-1 win for the Reds

Salah and Firmino scored a brace each to inspire the EPL giants to the comfortable victory

Sadio Mane was also on target for Klopp's side, with Mehdi Taremi scoring Porto's consolation

The win now has Liverpool topping Group B with six points having also won their opener

Porto vs Liverpool Group B Champions League meeting saw the Reds bounce back to winning ways as they secured a 5-1 victory away Estadio do Dragao.

Liverpool will now shift their focus to their upcoming Premier League meeting with Man City set for Sunday, October 3. Image: Diogo Cardoso.

The Merseysiders were looking to put their poor Premier League outing against Brentford during the weekend to continue with their scintillating start to their European campaign.

Liverpool had to settle for a draw against the newly-promoted Brentford side in their match week six staged at Brentford Community Stadium.

However, they put that disappointing display behind them during their trip to Porto to secure a huge win as they push to conquer Europe one more time.

Mohamed Salah was no doubt the man of the moment during the encounter, with Roberto Firmino also showing glimpses of brilliance as he made a contribution to his side's 4-1 win.

Salah broke the tie's deadlock in the 18th minute, tapping in from six yards after the ball dropped off Zaidu.

Sadio Mane doubled Liverpool's advantage on the stroke of halftime with another tap in to ensure his side head into the break with the advantage.

Salah made it 3-0 after the hour-mark, but Mehdi Taremi pulled one back for the hosts 14 minutes later.

However, Firmino restored Liverpool's three-goal advantage in the 77th minute, before putting the game beyond the home side with 10 minutes left on the clock.

Liverpool will now shift their focus to their upcoming Premier League meeting with Man City set for Sunday, October 3.

Ronaldo's teammates not convinced as striker's favourite meals now listed on Manchester United menu

Earlier, Briefly News reported that players at Premier League club Manchester United are reportedly not convinced as Cristiano Ronaldo’s favourite meals are now listed on the club’s menu.

SPORTbible are reporting that the Portuguese sensation who arrived on transfer deadline day has convinced chefs at the Old Trafford to add his menu to the club canteen.

According to SunSport, CR7 requested for dishes like octopus and the Portuguese stew ‘Balachu’ to be included as the latter is made of salt cod and eggs.

A source told the news outlet:

"Cristiano is very much into his proteins. Stuff like slices of ham, eggs and avocados and the chefs are trying to help him with a little taste of home."

Some players at the club are not convinced with Ronaldo’s choices that they have asked for something more conventional.

