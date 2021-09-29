The well-known comedian, Mjostana Mbele, also known as Mjosti, is entertaining many South Africans on social media as he tried to talk to a woman

Mjosti is accompanied by his friend to the shops and his guy convinces him to go and talk to the lady but he runs out of English and decides to leave

Many South Africans are finding his clip seriously funny and the comments are also expressing one thing, that is choosing the wrong topic when talking to women

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Two guys are seen in a video clip entering a shop and later have an argument when it comes to speaking English. The other guy tells his friend, Mjostana Mbele, also known as Mjosti, to go and have a decent conversation with a lady who is an English speaker.

Mjosti is really uncomfortable but his friend tells him speaking English will definitely help him a lot. He decides to go and greets the lady. He opens the chat by mentioning president Cyril Ramaphosa’s name as if he's complaining about his leadership qualities.

The lady seems amazed and asks him what’s the problem with the president, he hilariously runs out of an answer and just left the woman. However, he can be heard murmuring in IsiZulu saying that, “I knew she would ask me.”

Famous comedian and actor Mjostana Mbele is a true entertainer. Image: @CJCele/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@Blmsetous said:

“Bathong... did he run out of English data bundles or what happened?”

@Sheriff_Lethabo said:

“They were insufficient from the beginning.”

@King_Mnembe said:

“U "HI" wakhe ngathi uthi "Hhayi" sakuphika.”

@Khaey84 said:

“Umlungu defending Rama..”

@LollyMkunqwana said:

“What was the goal of the interaction?”

@TheBhambatha said:

“He shouldn't have used the Ramaphosa line, Ramaphosa is their friend phela.”

@Nyanda_Yemkhont said:

“For once I thought uthi I’m a pastor."

@DoctorNkosana said:

“I aint living Satafrika...love it.”

@Sheriff_Lethabo said:

“So early in the morning.”

@BKBro said:

“Kodwa ukhulumile noMlungu.”

Video of Duduzane Zuma has Mzansi confused about what language he's speaking

Looking at a similar post, Briefly News reported that the son of former president Jacob Zuma’s, Duduzane, is causing a stir on digital platforms after trying to share his views in Sotho. Zuma is seen in a video clip, saying he is thirsty and hungry.

The young man seems to struggle to put his message across and has left many confused. However, some of the social media users are impressed with the effort.

Posted by @DanielMarven on Twitter, the account holder says the young Msholozi must try and learn the language.

@Milly9934 said:

“This is not Sepedi to start with, in Sepedi we don't "kopa" we "kgopela".maybe you should be telling this to the Tswana people.we don't "batla dijo" we "nyaka dijo"."

Source: Briefly.co.za