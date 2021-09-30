Orlando Pirates Legend Lucky Lekgwathi Gets Behind the Wheel of R1.6m lux car

Orlando Pirates former player Lucky Lekgwathi is enjoying his retirement in style and was seen sporting a flashy new ride

The car is worth R1.6 million and the former captain took the car out for a spin and shared it on social media

The now-45-year-old is having the time of his life and is showing off major luxury on his Instagram account

Former Orlando Pirates captain Lucky Lekgwathi is living his best life and is riding a fancy car that's worth a whopping R1.6 million. Lekgwathi took to social media to show off the luxury ride and had fun as he took it out for a spin.

The car that Lekgwathi was driving has been identified as a Jaguar F-type sports car and it is not clear if he actually owns the vehicle or if he was testing it out. The model comes in a bright yellow colour and Lekgwathi was taking it out for a spin in Lonehill.

It's not the first time Lekgwathi has found himself in a vehicle that makes others envious. Lekgwathi was behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang at the Orlando Pirates' kit reveal last year, according to The South African.

Lekgwathi is perhaps Orlando Pirates' most successful captain, having led the Soweto giants to six major titles in only two seasons (2010/11 and 2011/12), making them the PSL's only 'Double Treble' champions since its inception.

Mzansi social media users loved the footage. Check out the video below:

Lucky Lekgwathi's restaurant gets looted during unrest

In sadder news, Briefly News previously reported that the Gauteng shutdown and looting have wreaked havoc on Orlando Pirates great Lucky Lekgwathi's Grootman eatery, which has been greatly affected.

With the Grootman by Lucky Lekgwathi and the Fantastic 14 apparel brand, the former Pirates captain resigned as one of the most decorated footballers of his generation and transitioned into entrepreneurship.

Lekgwathi took to social media to share a video and photos of his vandalised store with the statement:

"I leave everything to the Almighty God."

The footage shows the inside of the store being robbed with tables, chairs and appliances being taken. After hanging up his boots in 2016, the star opened Grootman by Lucky Lekgwathi in Kliptown, Soweto, earlier this year, according to TimesLIVE.

