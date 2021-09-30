Ntando Duma is nothing short of a vibe as she sets the mood for Mzansi's weekend and continues to celebrate her birthday

The former actress has been living it up as the life of the party, taking on club hosting gigs and bringing nothing but vibes to the groove

Ntando's Thursday photo dump has turned many heads as she snuck in a twerking video that drove the internet wild

Former The Queen actress Ntando Duma has been bringing the vibe to the party scene since her exit from the Mzansi Magic telenovela. Ntando shared a snap of herself at a hosting gig, featuring a booty-shaking clip that had jaws in Mzansi dropping.

Ntando Duma has set her weekend mood with a twerking clip announcing her birthday celebration. Image: @dumantando

Source: Instagram

TimesLive reports that since Duma left her acting gig, she has been making club appearances and using her lovable personality to host events.

Ntando took to Instagram to share a photo of herself performing her hosting duties and managed to sneak a clip that showed followers that she is nothing short of a vibe.

The celeb celebrated her 26th birthday last month but the festivities seem to be never-ending. Ntando's caption read:

"My birthday celebration still continues."

While followers flooded her comments with hearts and flame emoji's as peeps drooled over the third frame in her post, two celebs remained focused on one thing.

@nadiajaftha commented:

"Friend! It’s still your birthday?!"

@simznegma asked:

"Twin! Kanti ibirthday yethu ay’pheli?"

Actress Ntando Duma flamed as social media reacts to disabled parking video

Briefly News reported Mzansi actress Ntando Duma has come under the scrutiny of social media after she broadcast a confrontation with an unknown woman on her Instagram Live.

A video of the incident, which Duma claims occurred last year, shows the TV personality embroiled in a confrontation over her apparent disregard for the disabled parking.

At the start of the video, of the incident at an establishment, Duma can be heard asking the unknown woman what her problem is before tearing into her with a barrage of insults and innuendos.

Later, in the same recording, she can be heard asking the woman warning her how she knows she doesn't make use of a wheelchair. In the background, the woman can be heard appealing to Duma, who doesn't seem to want to budge.

Staring straight into the live feed, Duma, at one point, lets her followers know that it was just a "white woman" trying to police her. And then as the video nears its end, the personality directs derogatory language.

Source: Briefly.co.za