One Twitter user took to the platform to ask a pertinent question on her mind and started a national guessing game

She asked if anyone knows which store sells a particular casual shoe after sharing the image with her followers

The shoe loosely resembles Nike Airforces and now people are trying to figure out its origins, there are many options but no clear winner

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

You can always rely on Saffas to start arguments on Twitter about anything and everything. Now Nike Airforces are in the firing line, or should we say, fake Nike Airforces. In a recent post, @Khanyi_Jamani shared an image of takkies/sneakers that resembled the expensive brand.

Khanyi Jamani had a simple question about these takkies but Saffas are not in agreement. Image: Khanyi Jamani/Twitter

Source: Twitter

She captioned the post:

"Which shop is this? I got you fam affordable airforces this side."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Most of her followers think the knock-off shoe is from Mr Price but since there's no actual name on the price tag, it could be from any other the major department store.

The comment section quickly descends into a guessing game as people try to figure out which store sells the shoes. The major contenders besides Mr Price are Pep, Jet and Ackermans.

@kgotso_pedi:

"If no one named this shoe “Ta-ike”, I would be very disappointed."

@SesiJoyceT:

"Chance ke gore it's going to make noise when you walk fast."

@Khanyi_Jamani:

"Airforced."

@Magcinonke_:

"This is Pep or Ackermans."

@Motlatjo21:

"Jet."

@nosiemnguni:

"This is not Mr Price, look at the price tag. I think it's Jet."

@MRLF_EAST:

"Definitely Jet."

@reigh0127:

"Allegedly Ackermans."

"Angeke": Locals can't believe Mzansi lady spent R1k on buying Crocs

In another story, Briefly News reported on one lady spending big bucks on a shoe she loves. Crocs are definitely not everyone's favourite pair of shoes. While Crocs lovers swear by the shoes' comfort, many people swear they would never buy them. This is why tons of locals were shook after one woman said that she had paid R1k for her decorated Crocs. It all started when she captioned a snap:

"I didn’t know I have earrings that match my new Crocs "

Soon someone asked how much the Crocs cost and she revealed that they cost R1k, which left many people wilding in the comment section of the post. Read a few of their hilarious thoughts below:

@MolekoTshidy said:

"Woah. Is that a real price? R1k?"

@Sifiso_ENtuli said:

"R1k???? Angeke..."

@North73095217 said:

"I thought Crocs are like R300..."

@mafuna_lufuno said:

"That's still a lot, I thought they are R50."

Source: Briefly.co.za