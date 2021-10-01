Mzansi in Awe of Breathtaking Young Actress Clad in Blue: “Miss SA Struu”

Tsakisani Mondlani is a breathtakingly beautiful South African woman who recently shared a post on social media

Mondlani took to Twitter where she posted an image of herself in an awe-inspiring blue ensemble with an ode to Mzansi

Tweeps made their way to her replies section to shower her with pure, honest and loving compliments

It is no surprise that a country rich in diverse opportunities, cultures and traditions can produce beauty in multiple aspects. In a showcase of said beauty, actress Tsakisani Mondlani took to Twitter to reveal a stunning baby blue dress emphasised by the colours of the motherland.

The combination of the environment with the sophisticated mirrored building in the background further expresses the natural beauty of South Africa and those who live here.

Known as the South African Barbie and leading as a role model for those who may be demotivated or unsure, Mondlani shows that not only can South African women be beautiful but they can also be powerful and independent.

South Africans are beyond stunned at the beauty exuding from this young actress. Image: @TsakisaniM

Source: Twitter

The pursuit of one's dreams and aspirations reveals a beauty that may even transcend the generalised stigmatised view of beauty held by many and shed light on one that is more pure and authentic

The positively received post by Mondlani on Instagram and Twitter shows the talent of makeup artist @snehhonline_beauty with acknowledgement owed to hairdresser @gkdreamhairltd for the stunning state of Mondlani's hair.

South Africans respond to the local beauty's pictures

@Kgabolucky wrote:

"So beautiful Tsaki."

@Bargainzbympumi said:

"Miss SA struu."

@LelzIsMyName shared:

"Literally perfection."

