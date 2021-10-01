President Cyril Ramaphosa wants religious, community, political leaders to urge the South African public to get vaccinated

Ramaphosa went to Katlehong in Ekhuruleni on Friday to get the Vooma Vaccination Weekends campaign off the ground

Ramaphosa was accompanied by mayor Mzwandile Masina and the Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is trying, by all means, to get as many South Africans possible vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Following his state of the nation address in which he announced that SA has now moved to adjusted Level 1, Ramaphosa also announced a new vaccine campaign he dubbed Vooma Vaccination Weekends.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is hoping community leaders will encourage people to get vaccinated. Image: Filip Singer

Source: Getty Images

The campaign calls on political organisation leaders, religious leaders and community leaders to call on their constituents to come out and get the Covid 19 jab, according to EWN.

Ramaphosa officially vaccine campaign kicked off on Friday in Katlehong, in Ekhuruleni alongside the City of Ekhuruleni mayor Mzwandile Masina and Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

They first engaged community leaders as well as religious leaders to get them on board with the programme before addressing residents.

He thanked Katlehong residents who showed up to get vaccinated and jokingly said he would be administering Masina's jab since he had been waiting for some time to get him vaccinated, reports IOL.

“As your mayor said, he was going to be number 79 and I’m going to vaccinate him. I’ve been wanting waiting for a chance to give him a jab,” said Ramaphosa.

South Africans react to Ramaphosa's Vooma Vaccination Weekend campaign

Social media users shared their thoughts on Ramaphosa's plan to get more people vaccinated. Here is what they had to say:

@SJAfrika said:

"#VoomaVaccination OK Konje if the vaccine is really so good for people more special the poor why is not yet stolen by ANC?"

@edmonphiri said:

"President Ramaphosa is lying to the people of Ekurhuleni. He says that "a vaccine will prevent people from getting infected with Covid-19," it's a lie. You can still contract and transmit the virus even when you are vaccinated. Don't lie! #VoomaVaccination #VaccineRollOutSA"

@DxGuySA said:

"Can the medical science community come and educate us on natural immunity, and why it is crucial to the fight against Covid19 and to achieving herd immunity? Or are they allowed to talk about vaccines only? #NaturalImmunity #VaccinePassports #VaccineRollOutSA #VoomaVaccination"

@AfroRoots_ said:

"If this vaccine thing kills as many of you say, I think then that someone is planning to kill the entire world population #VoomaVaccination"

SA moves to Level 1 adjusted lockdown: "Let us all go out and get vaccinated"

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday night addressed eager South Africans on the government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Notably, the president announced that the country would be moving from adjusted alert Level 2 to Level 1, to take effect from midnight on 1 October.

For the most part, this means many activities can resume for citizens, although Ramaphosa stressed that health guidelines should be observed at all times.

Source: Briefly.co.za