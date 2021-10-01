A lady was in need of money so she swallowed her pride and sent influencer, Karabo Mokgoko, a tweet indirectly asking for R500

After noticing the tweet, Karabo sent her the cash within a day and shared the good news with her

The lucky lady was shocked and couldn't believe the influencer had such a big heart, they both shared the story online and Mzansi is loving the good vides

Wishes are coming true for one lucky lady after she sent an influencer a message hoping for money. The lady, who goes by the handle, @Emmaculate_mac, said:

"I just wish for FNB :R500 ref: Loyal Karabo follower just nje nyana."

After bravely hinting to influencer, Karabo Mokgoko, for some cash, something incredible happened. Karabo granted her wish and sent her the exact amount of money.

This grateful lady received the surprised of her life when she found out wishes can become reality. Image: Emmaculate_mac/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Karabo simply said "done" and shared a screenshot online, confirming the cash transfer.

Take a look at the post:

After Karabo's lucky follower found out about the transfer, she couldn't hold her excitement in and let the world know that wishes truly can come true.

@Emmaculate_mac thanked Karabo whole-heartedly and said that she and her grandmother are going to have a wonderful weekend.

She added:

"God bless you. I have never received such a gift. Indeed you are a God send in our lives."

Karabo has a following of over 2 million and after she shared her good deed, people admired her generous heart and some even tried to test their luck by asking her for money too.

Comments showing admiration and a bit of opportunism

@kgopotso_africa:

"Karabo being Karabo. Wena I see you at those weddings in the villages ohlatswa mala le mogodu. No high standards just a normal fortunate being. Looking at her number of followers, most influencers on these streets would mize her , but again, it’s you . Not most influencers."

@mpho_ndlazi:

"The celebrities we look up too won't even think twice. Big up to you Aus'Karabo."

@KMaselela:

"Wow this is amazing Sis Karabo.'

@abutiihalase:

"I know you hardly know me, but lenna I just wish to receive R500 as your loyal follower. It's just I am a small account.:

@ZamoMakhaye:

"As your inbox gets flooded with request , hhay nam let me go and shoot my shot."

@Mukwevho_Pr1nc3:

"Ke kopa R200."

