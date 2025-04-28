A woman in Pretoria gave her viewers a glimpse of her weekly grocery haul, which left South Africa talking

The Mzansi woman revealed how she spends R8k per week at Checkers on food and other essentials, which she proudly showcased

She also plugged SA with a remote job, and Mzansi peeps reacted to the stunner's viral TikTok video

In an era where prices seem to rise every month, one South African lady in Pretoria has managed to grab the attention of the nation with her weekly grocery haul at Checkers.

A woman in Pretoria showcased her R8,000 weekly grocery haul that left SA talking. Image: @just_a_mompreneurrsa

Source: TikTok

R8k weekly grocery shopping at Checkers unveiled

Taking to her TikTok handle, @just_a_mompreneurrsa, the woman shared with her viewers how she allocates a hefty sum to cover her weekly groceries and essentials.

@just_a_mompreneurrs revealed that the shopping haul for her family and she spends a whopping R8,000 per week, she has become a viral sensation on social media, with people across Mzansi reacting to her expensive shopping spree.

She took to TikTok to reveal how she allocates the hefty sum to cover her weekly groceries and essentials. From premium cuts of meat to luxury household items, her haul showcased a wide range of products that most South Africans would consider a luxury.

Her TikTok video, now viewed by thousands, has sparked both admiration and disbelief among South Africans. Some are amazed by the sheer size of her grocery list, while others have expressed curiosity about how she manages to maintain such a high grocery budget.

@just_a_mompreneurrs went on to plug Mzansi peeps with remote work opportunities in South Africa, sharing job openings with her followers while giving a glimpse into her high-end lifestyle. She expressed how she earns in US dollars, which allows her to provide for the lifestyle that she has.

Take a look at the woman's R8k grocery haul in the video below:

SA reacts to woman's R8k weekly grocery haul

While some people in Mzansi are questioning the practicality of such an expensive weekly grocery bill, others are in awe of her ability to live such a lavish lifestyle. Regardless of the reactions, this viral TikTok video has undeniably sparked conversations around grocery shopping, remote work, and the reality of living in South Africa’s current economy.

Mygtr49 said:

"R8000 for a week, I don't spend that in 2 months."

Kubz shared:

"What I love about watching your shopping videos is that in the groceries, you buy the regular affordable items. You just buy a lot, but it's not items that are unaffordable to the regular income shopper."

Chantal replied:

"R8000 a week, wow, you're blessed, hey, I can't even do it for a month either that total."

Shorné_VIXEN_ZA (COD) wrote:

"R8000 vir groceries!!... vir 1 week!!! Damn, wat eet julle? daai is duurder as my huur! Ek en my man het R1000 per week op groceries... dis nie altyd genoeg nie maar is wat ons het."

People showcasing their cheap grocery hauls

