A kind-hearted Nigerian lady has, through her humanitarian foundation, gifted a poor widow a fully furnished 3-bedroom apartment

The lady stated that she had met the widow on July 30 living with her little kids in a dilapidated old mud house

The fully furnished apartment has a borehole with two water tanks, aluminium roofing sheets and is covered with tiles

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A widow, Harriet Ngawuchi, has become the latest landlord in Imo state thanks to the kind gesture of a Nigerian lady.

The unidentified lady who runs a humanitarian foundation called the Nma Millionaire Heart shared on Facebook that she had accosted the lady in a dilapidated old mud house with her little kids somewhere in Imo state on July 30.

The lady built the apartment in the space of two months Photo Credit: Nma Heart

Source: UGC

The lady set to work after demolishing the mud house.

And on Saturday, October 2, she announced the completion of the 3-bedroom apartment with beautiful pictures of its looks.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

She gives a breakdown of parts of the apartment

The philanthropist explained that the fully furnished house has two big water tanks. is fortified with protectors as well as tiles covering almost everywhere in the apartment.

She added that the house has an automated toilet system and well-constructed 'soakaway.'

Nigerians hail the kind lady

Okoye Ogochukwu Smiler stated:

"Blessings to you more for doing the job."

Innocent Emmy remarked:

"You are doing great work that our evil politicians can not do. God bless you my daughter."

Ìnvestor Pounds said:

"You are doing great work that our evil politicians can not do. God bless you my daughter."

Chioma Ugwu Chi opined:

"More grace to u.

"May the good Lord continue to uphold u and ur household."

Nana Peace commented:

"May God continue to bless you guys in Jesus mighty name Amen this my heart desires to help people, God please give me the Grace to be a giver."

Halala: Mzansi delights for young woman who built beautiful home for her mom

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a local woman is celebrated for building a beautiful house for her parent and says she managed it through God’s mercy. Nancy says it wasn’t easy to build the house for her mother but she persevered until the project came to completion.

The Twitter account holder is now congratulated for her hard work and the ability to finally bring a gift to her mom.

Source: Briefly.co.za