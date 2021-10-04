Kylian Mbappe told Paris Saint-Germain eggheads in July that he wanted to leave France for a possible move to Real Madrid

Real Madrid have been monitoring Kylian Mbappe for the past two seasons and they are interested in his signature

The Frenchman also rubbished reports that he has refused to sit down with PSG chiefs on signing new deal

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain has disclosed that he actually told the club's chiefs that he wanted to leave in July after being seriously linked with move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The France international is currently spending his fourth season at Paris Saint-Germain and he is one of the most reliable players at PSG at the moment.

Before the summer transfer window closed, Real Madrid were said to have made some offers in their efforts to sign Kylian Mbappe which Paris Saint-Germain turned down.

According to the report on GOAL, Kylian Mbappe has explained that all reports that he turned down down offers of new deal from PSG eggheads are false.

The former Monaco star added that he remains indebted to Paris Saint-Germain because of what the club has done for him over the years.

Kylian Mbappe's reaction

"People said I turned down six or seven extension offers, that I don't want to talk to Leonardo anymore, that's absolutely not true.

"I asked to leave, because from the moment I did not want to extend, I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to be able to sign a quality replacement.

"It is a club which has given me a lot, I have always been happy, the four years that I spent here, and I still am. I announced it early enough that the club can react.

"I wanted everyone to come out of this stronger, that we leave hand in hand, to make a good deal, and I respected that. I said, 'if you don't don't want me to leave, I will stay'."

