“Gladiator”: Rachel Kolisi Opens Up, Siya’s Injury & Thanks God He’s Fine

Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi’s injury gave his wife, Rachel, a scary feeling and she thanked God after facing New Zealand

Rachel says it was not easy to watch the father of her kids, Siya, lying on the pitch but she is relieved the Springboks star is fine

Many rugby fans are also sharing their reactions to the post and some have praised the Boks player, calling him a gladiator

Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi’s wife, Rachel, has penned an emotional piece about her hubby. Rachel headed online to open up about her South African rugby star, saying it was heartbreaking to see the man of the house getting injured on the field of play.

Kolisi was in action for the reigning World Cup champions as they faced New Zealand last weekend but the stunning wife says it was not easy to watch the Cell C Sharks campaigner lying on the field and grimacing in pain.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Kolisi’s wife cannot wait to see the father of her kids coming back home. She wrote:

“I don’t ever wish moments like this on anyone. When you see them go down like that, It’s so hard to put into words what it feels like, but scary and helpless are probably a good place to start. Especially when your kids are very aware of what’s going on too."

Siya Kolisi's wife, Rachel, has thanked God her hubby is fine. Image: @Rachel_Kolisi/Instagram

@Lusaks said:

“What a man. The gladiator. He left it all out there today.”

@Rawoot said:

“I’m just a spectator and felt anxious! Can't imagine what you must have felt! Alls well that ends well! Glory to the Creator!.”

@Jeanmariekipling said:

“It was scary for a good couple of seconds.”

@Juanrimostert15 said:

“I was in tears! I don’t even want to know what you guys must have felt soooo happy he is ok.”

@Life_of_Robbinhilton said:

“My heart dropped when this happened - so glad he's ok #mycaptain.”

World Rugby shows appreciation to Siya Kolisi for being a boss captain

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that if you're a Springboks fan, you probably have a major love for Siya Kolisi but it seems like he has fans all over the world too.

World Rugby took to social media to show appreciation to the captain of the South African rugby team and are loving his dedication.

They wrote: "Siya Kolisi appreciation post. The @Springboks captain has been immense in the six jersey this year."

It's been an eventful year for the Springboks, the highlight being their triumph against the British & Irish Lions and growing together as a squad.

Kolisi is most famous for being the first black captain for the Springboks, he also made his mark by lifting the World Cup in the process.

