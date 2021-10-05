Brandon Truter Returns for Swallows Duty, but the Pressure Is Still Mounting

Brandon Truter is back as the coach of Swallows but he is still under lots of pressure to deliver the desired results

Truter was put on "special leave" two weeks ago when the performances from the club tanked and they lost games

The chairman of Swallows took to social media to announce Truter's return but management are still on high alert

Swallows coach Brandon Truter was under pressure in the job and was even put on "special leave" after a string of poor results. Now, Truter has reported back for duty but he's not quite off the hook yet.

A meeting was had with Swallows management to re-instate Truter in the position as head coach. While he was gone, Simo Dladla was holding the fort for the squad. Dladla insisted that the coach was only on leave and he wasn't suspended.

David Mogoshoa, the Swallows' chairman, said the club's administration convened an emergency meeting and decided Truter could return to work according to TimesLIVE.

"Coach Truter has returned from leave and will be in charge of the team from now on. We would like to wish him and the team well," said Mogoshoa on Twitter.

KickOff reports that the club has warned that if the terrible results continue, significant changes would be made, with another member of the technical team still sidelined.

Swallows have only scored once in six league games, courtesy of Mbulelo Wambi, who scored the game-winning goal against Royal AM six weeks ago to kick off the season.

Swallows have only won once since then, and it's no surprise that they've fallen to fourteenth place in the standings. In their last 30 games, the Swallows have won just four, lost six, and drawn 20.

