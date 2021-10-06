Brighton Mhlongo boasts a collection of lovely cars and the goalkeeper is flexing. He posts his luxurious vehicles on social media and feels blessed to be living this life. Briefly News takes a look at three cars owned by the Marumo Gallants goalkeeper.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

When it comes to the soft life, Mzansi football players have got this whole thing on lock. Marumo Gallants' Brighton Mhlongo has a collection of impressive cars that would make anyone envious.

Brighton came from humble beginnings and didn’t just get himself expensive vehicles right away. The Marumo Gallants goalkeeper used to drive a modest red Polo Volkswagen but now he’s made some massive upgrades to his garage.

Brighton Mhlongo is living his best life with his stunning cars. Image: @brighton_mhlongo1

Source: Instagram

Briefly News takes a look at a few cars that Mhlongo drives and how he leaves the timeline stunned each time he posts a snap with one of his rides.

1. Lime green BMW convertible

Brighton drives a sexy BMW convertible that comes in a unique lime green colour. The interior of the car is quite luxurious, with red and black notes. The goalkeeper has repeatedly posted classy snaps of himself chilling inside his car and gives Mzansi all the vibes.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

2. Hyundai

The TTM player hasn’t quite shown off this ride properly on social media yet but has been seen snapping the car while driving it after a training session.

Hyundai doesn’t come cheap but it definitely does show that Brighton doesn’t always go for the most expensive car and opts for comfort sometimes.

3. White BMW convertible

This car looks very similar to the lime green BMW that he already owns – perhaps he might’ve just got the car remodelled to fit his taste better.

Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane shows off R10 million ride

Briefly News previously reported that Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane is not a stranger to the luxury life and is serving major soft life goals with his latest flex on Instagram. Andile is loving life with his new Rolls Royce - and this adds to the lovely cars that he already has in his garage.

The car is worth a staggering R10 million and he's looking great while he poses next to it. Shauwn Mkhize's son lives soft as many on the social media streets know but it looks like he's taken it to a totally new level.

Andile and his mother made headlines for all the wrong reasons over the weekend when they brought cold hard cash to the pitch. They were planning on rewarding their players but many thought it was in bad taste.

Source: Briefly.co.za