An orphaned mountain gorilla who had entered the limelight after her photobomb in 2019 has kicked the bucket at the age of 14

The gorilla named Ndaski was rescued by park rangers of Virunga National park, Democratic Republic of Congo clinging to the body of her dead mother in the year 2007

The gorilla had been cared for since she was two months old by park ranger Andre Bauma and died in the 49-year-old's arm

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Ndaski, a 'celebrity' gorilla, has died after a prolonged illness.

Daily Mail reports that the 14-year-old orphaned mountain gorilla became an internet sensation in 2019 after her photobomb went viral in 2019.

The gorilla was rescued as an infant Photo Credit: DailyMail

Source: UGC

The gorilla has been cared for by a man named Andre Bauma after she was rescued while clinging to the body of her dead mother in 2007.

Ndaski was rescued when she was two months old by park rangers of Virunga National Park, Democratic Republic of Congo, CNN reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The ape who passed away on September 26 was said to have suffered prolonged illness before giving up the ghost in the arms of her caregiver, 49-year-old Bauma.

Virunga park reacts to Ndaski's demise

Virunga park that had 'housed' the ape described Ndaski's demise as saddening.

A statement by the park goes thus:

"It is with heartfelt sadness that Virunga announces the death of beloved orphaned mountain gorilla, Ndakasi, who had been under the care of the Park's Senkwekwe Center for more than a decade.

''Ndakasi took her final breath in the loving arms of her caretaker and lifelong friend, Andre Bauma.''

Adorable moment gorilla cared for its newborn goes viral

Meanwhile, the adorable moment a gorilla cared for her newborn after delivery went viral.

According to Good News Network, the infant was given birth to at Bristol Zoo Gardens in England, a good development to the endangered species.

Known as Momma Kala, the birth of its baby was said to have happened overnight as the daddy called Jock and other family members were some meters away.

The birth is an addition to the already six gorillas at the England zoo which are part of a breeding arrangement to ensure the future of the animals. It should be noted that nine-year-old Momma Kala came in from Germany in 2018.

Source: Briefly.co.za