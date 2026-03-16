Reality TV star Andile Mpisane sparked reactions online after his brief reply to his mother, Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, after he turned a year older

On Sunday, 15 March 2026, Andile Mpisane shared photos on Instagram while celebrating his birthday and thanking God for another year

Andile’s simple response to his mother drew criticism from some social media users, who described it as cold

Andile Mpisanemarked Andile Mpisane's birthday. Image: kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Andile Mpisane’s cold online exchange with his mother, Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, on his birthday, sparked reactions on Instagram.

On Sunday, 15 March 2016, Andile Mpisane shared several photos on his official Instagram account. The reality TV star-turned-DJ penned a birthday message to himself. The post was captioned:

“Blessings on Blessings, Thank God for Another year 🎂🎉”

See the post below:

In the comments, Shauwn Mkhize, who has kept a low profile and stayed offline since the commencement of her battle with the revenue collector, broke her silence and wished her son a happy birthday. The comment read:

“The love I have for you is UNMATCHED ❤️❤️❤️❤️happy birthday son.”

Andile Mpisane commented with a response several netizens found odd. Andile Mpisane’s response to his mother read:

“@kwa_mammkhize Thank you 🙏🏾”

Several netizens criticised Andile Mpisane for his cold response.

See the screenshot below:

Andile Mpisane’s reaction to his mother sparked comments. Image: andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

MaMkhize also ended her social media hiatus and celebrated her son’s birthday on her official Instagram account. The post was captioned:

“Happy birthday son the boys @mbabanehilandersam have delivered your gift 4-0 @andilempisane10”

See the screenshot below:

MaMkhize celebrated her son's birthday. Image: kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

SA reacts to Andile Mpisane's R210k jacket

Entertainment and current news blogger @MDNnewss reshared one of the photos on X (Twitter) and shared the alleged worth of Andile Mpisane’s jacket. The post was captioned:

“Andile Mpisane wearing a Louis Vuitton Monogram Embossed Utility Jacket valued at R210,000.”

In the comments, social media users expressed scepticism that Andile Mpisane’s jacket was worth that much, sharing the reports that some of MaMkhize’s handbags were fake.

Here are some of the comments:

@MissRebecca_M remarked:

“Recent reports from late 2025 indicate that the South African Revenue Service (SARS) seized a large collection of luxury bags from his mother to settle tax debts. Of approximately 200 bags seized, only 23 were authenticated as genuine and cleared for auction. The remaining 177 items could not be verified, leading to widespread public claims that they were replicas or fakes.”

@Vuyo40049555 said:

“How he spends his money is nobody's business. If he worked for it legally, then he is free to do whatever he wants to with it; if it was acquired illegally, then I have a problem.”

@GrootmanGP asked:

“Why is this guy so proud to flex his mom's wealth at this age??? Normal rich kids seeking validation for their own accomplishments or keep quiet by this big age.”

@KhayaMhlongo12 mocked:

“It must be nice to be him, I’m sure umfana kaMama doesn’t even know how to create a Curriculum Vitae.”

Shauwn Mkhize's ex-husband reportedly drags her back to court

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Shauwn Mkhize was reportedly dragged to court by her ex-husband, Sbu Mpisane.

This pertains to their divorce settlement, where Mpisane filed a court application, years after their initial split.

Source: Briefly News