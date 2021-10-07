A young lady, Adefelu Busade, received a beautiful marriage proposal from the love of her life and the video has warmed hearts on social media

Busade's man was already on his knee after sending a chopper to bring his woman so he could ask her to be his wife

Many peeps on social media instantly fell in love with the video and wished the adorable couple well

A Nigerian man identified as Shalom Abebefe has warmed hearts on social media with a lovely marriage proposal to his beautiful lover.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by Shalom's girlfriend identified as Adefelu Busade, the latter was flown in a chopper to the destination where the big question was asked.

When the chopper landed, Shalom was already on his knee waiting for the love of his life to accept to be his wife.

Busade who was overwhelmed with joy ran across the field and launched herself in the young man's arms.

Social media reacts

Artiste Tunde Ednut reposted the video and many soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Reacting to the cute video, an Instagram user with the handle @smiler_oghos said:

"Awwww so cute. may God grant our purest heart desires in Jesus name. AMEN."

@__sandyberry commented:

"I know i am not God step daughter sha."

@itz_don_davidson_boss wrote:

"Money compliments love."

@brenda_nneoma said:

"I will shah find this Love one day, ain’t giving up just yet."

@tony.frank_ commented:

"Congratulations to them... one day we go find love wey no go serve us breakfast."

