Following the tragic passing of her three-year-old daughter last month, Ntombi Mzolo has offered a helping hand to other women experiencing the same

Ntombi's daughter passed away unexpectedly in a car accident, making it the second child she has lost at an early age

The brave mom took to her social media to extend a kind gesture to moms struggling to cope with the loss of a child

Just a month ago, actress Ntombi Mzolo shared the tragic news of the death of her three-year-old daughter, Linile Vunani Mzolo. While still in mourning, Ntombi comes out as the face of bravery as she offers a helping hand to other women who may be travelling the same road.

Ntombi Mzolo has started a support group for mothers who have lost children. Image: @ntombee_1

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reports that this kind of tragedy is not a first for Mzolo. in 2015 she lost her son to a rare heart condition called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. She is now the mother of two little ones in Heaven after Linile passed away in a car accident.

The actress has been receiving a number of messages from followers who are going through the same experience and so she took to Instagram to announce that she will be forming a support group for angel moms to help each other heal.

