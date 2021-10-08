Ntombi Mzolo Reaches Out to Other Angel Mommies to Help Them Cope with Child Loss
Ntombi Mzolo Reaches Out to Other Angel Mommies to Help Them Cope with Child Loss

by  Nonhlanhla Pongwana
  • Following the tragic passing of her three-year-old daughter last month, Ntombi Mzolo has offered a helping hand to other women experiencing the same
  • Ntombi's daughter passed away unexpectedly in a car accident, making it the second child she has lost at an early age
  • The brave mom took to her social media to extend a kind gesture to moms struggling to cope with the loss of a child

Just a month ago, actress Ntombi Mzolo shared the tragic news of the death of her three-year-old daughter, Linile Vunani Mzolo. While still in mourning, Ntombi comes out as the face of bravery as she offers a helping hand to other women who may be travelling the same road.

ZAlebs reports that this kind of tragedy is not a first for Mzolo. in 2015 she lost her son to a rare heart condition called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. She is now the mother of two little ones in Heaven after Linile passed away in a car accident.

The actress has been receiving a number of messages from followers who are going through the same experience and so she took to Instagram to announce that she will be forming a support group for angel moms to help each other heal.

Ntombi Mzolo announces heartbreaking passing of 3-year-old daughter, people show support

Briefly News previously reported Mzansi presenter Ntombi Mzolo’s heart has broken into a thousand pieces after losing her baby girl. No one can ever explain the pain of losing a child.

Ntombi’s daughter was just three years old. Taking to social media on Thursday evening, 16 September 2021, Ntombi announced the passing of her tiny princess, reported TimesLIVE.

In an emotion-filled post, Ntombi shared a picture of her beautiful baby, letting the world know that her little one had made her way to Heaven. Hearing the heart-shattering news, fans, friends and family took to social media to show Ntombi their support.

They cannot even begin to imagine what she is going through. Ah, momma, deepest condolences.

@dumantando posted:

“I love you ❤️”

@thandymatlaila said:

“My sweet little angel, rest easy baby ”

@tumi_morake showed support:

“I am so so sorry for your loss. Keeping you and your family in our prayers sisi.”

@chefsiphogourmetfood expressed condolences:

“So sorry for your loss. Wanga uThixo anganipha amandla nomelele.”

@zamadlamin was shook:

“No this can't be I'm so sorry sisi. I can't imagine the pain you in right now!! I have a 3 year old and this cuts deep. May God give you the strength to carry this. Oh kodwa Jehovah intando yakho ibuhlungu sometimes ”

Source: Briefly.co.za

