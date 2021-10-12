Miss SA Shudu Musida Pens Special Message to Former Miss SA Rolene Strauss

Shudu Musida who is the current Miss South Africa took to social media to write a wonderful message to former Miss SA Rolene Strauss

Shudu posted a gorgeous picture of her and Rolene on Instagram to accompany her lovely note to the former Miss World

South Africans in the comment section could help but gleefully comment about how beautiful the two women look in the photograph

The current Miss South Africa Shudu Musida has taken a moment on Instagram to share a special message of gratitude to the former Miss South Africa Rolene Strauss.

Shudu posted a lovely picture of her and Rolene in all smiles. She started off her message to Rolene by quoting Brian Herbert, an American author.

Miss SA Shudu Musida thanked Rolene Strauss for giving her the chance to learn from the former Miss World. Images: @shudufhadzomusida

The quote reads:

“The capacity to learn is a gift; but the ability to learn is a skill; the willingness to learn is a choice”

Shudu then went on to thank Rolene for taking the time to invest in her and for giving her the opportunity to learn from the former Miss World.

"Thank you so much @rolenestrauss for making time to invest in me and for giving me the opportunity to learn from you. I’m forever grateful!❤️" wrote Shudu.

Rolene responded to Shudu's post by say, "All my love to you."

Here's the full post:

The comment section had nothing sweet messages for the gorgeous women. Some people alluded that Miss World 2014 was posing with the future Miss World 2021.

Here's Instagrammers had to say:

@gurapbela

"Miss World 2014 hugging Miss World 2021"

@jaftamamabolo

"2 Miss Worlds stand before me. "

@seakamelacharles

"Shudu wa vhorine two humble, selflessness and women of social work services# Rolene transferring luck to the new miss world 2021"

@micaelamclean

"Zero doubt that you will be Miss World 2021 ❤️"

@supergirl_nishana

"Miss World 2021 and Miss World 2014. Don't say I didn't call it!"

@queenandslashes

"My gosh finally two beautiful women in one frame❤️"

