Newcastle United can win the English Premier League within the next ten years according to a football finance expert

After a Saudi-backed consortium splashed £305million to take over the club last week, and an overhaul is already expected at St. James’ Park

Dr. Tom Bason has now suggested that although things are not achieved overnight, Newcasle United could win the elusive title soon

Following a blockbuster takeover by Saudi-backed consortium, Newcastle United can win the Premier League within ten years according to a football finance expert, SPORTbible reports.

Since Mike Ashley sold the club for £305million last week, an overhaul is already expected at St. James’ Park after new director Amanda Staveley claimed the club's long-term target is to win the Premier League title.

Such goal could be realised within 10 years says football expert Dr. Tom Bason, in a chat with Sky Sports when asked about the future of the club.

Newcastle United tipped to win EPL within 10 years. Photo: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Bason said via GiveMeSport:

"Well, it won't be easy. We've seen lots of clubs in recent years spend lots of money and not reach the top four. Everton, for example. And money isn't a guarantee of success.

"City and Chelsea have money but they also have excellent infrastructure within the club that has taken them many years to build up.

"So, in terms of their playing and financial management within the club, it's not something that's come overnight.

"Within 10 years it's certainly feasible if they start to put the right building blocks in place now."

