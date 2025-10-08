Professor Mike Wingfield, from the University of Pretoria, was awarded an honorary doctorate by the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences

The scientist and academic's research interests focused on the broad area of forest biotechnology and identifying the hidden enemies, such as fungal pathogens, of forests around the world

Professor Sunil Maharaj, the Gauteng-based tertiary institution's Vice-Principal for Research, Innovation, and Postgraduate Education, shared how proud the university was of Prof Wingfield's achievement and for making a global impact

The University of Pretoria's Professor Mike Wingfield was awarded an honorary doctorate by the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) for his contributions to global forest science. The professor found the humbling moment a celebration for the particular area of study.

Prof Wingfield, the founding director of the Forestry and Agricultural Biotechnology Institute (FABI), established in 1998, spent most of his 40-year career finding the hidden enemies of forests worldwide. Thanks to his transformative research, he has inspired a new generation of plant pathologists. According to his profile on FABI's website, Prof Wingfield's research interests are focused on the broad area of forest biotechnology.

Upon receiving his honorary doctorate, the forest scientist noted that he felt incredibly privileged to have had a career as both a scientist and an academic.

"It was never about me alone. This reflects the support of my family, students, colleagues, and a global community of scientists."

He added that it was a recognition of contributions from many, including a supportive home environment and collaborators who were the driving force behind what he achieved. Prof Wingfield especially praised his wife of 46 years, Professor Brenda Wingfield. According to the University of Pretoria's website, she is a member of the Natural and Agricultural Sciences faculty in the Biochemistry, Genetics, and Microbiology department.

University of Pretoria applauds Prof Wingfield

Professor Sunil Maharaj, the University of Pretoria's Vice-Principal for Research, Innovation, and Postgraduate Education, found the honorary doctorate fitting and said:

"We are proud to see one of our own making such a profound global impact. His work reminds our students and young scientists that excellence, curiosity, and collaboration can take South African science to the world stage."

The SLU-awarded academic didn't skip a moment to voice his global concerns, stating:

"We totally underestimate the importance of plant health. People forget that trees give us water and clean air. Without trees, we would all be dead."

