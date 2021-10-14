Musician TNS was arrested in Durban last night, leading to a rather violent incident with police officers on the scene

TNS shared a video of the experience with his followers and has since deleted the footage of the hectic encounter

The hitmaker has expressed that he will be pressing charges against the policeman who allegedly manhandled him

Unomona producer Nkazimulo Ngema, aka TNS, was the victim of a forceful arrest in Durban last night. The musician claims he was unjustly roughed up by a raging police officer who broke his jewellery as a result.

ZAlebs reports that TNS shared the video of his police encounter on Facebook but has since deleted it. In the video, the celeb can be seen in a heated argument with the officer before he was shoved into the back of the van. When speaking on the matter, he said:

"I had asked the officers why were they fiddling with our stuff, what did we do? I was not even drinking, and I was not driving. I’m not even afraid of prison, I’m from KwaMashu."

TNS made sure to record the altercation for evidence. He has made claims that the police officer in question manhandled him to a point where his chain broke. TNS then threatened to sue the policeman, reports Sunday Wolrd.

He was quoted saying:

“He manhandled me and broke my chain. I will sue them for this."

TNS reportedly admits to assaulting baby momma, asks Mzansi for help

Briefly News reported TNS has asked Mzansi for help after reportedly admitting he assaulted the mother of his son recently.

The music producer, real name Nkazimulo Ngema, allegedly assaulted his bae, Nothando Mbatha, at their Durban home a few days ago. The young couple has allegedly broken up due to the recent physical abuse.

TNS and Nothando have a son together named Phupholethu. Phupholethu is also the title of the musician's new album.

ZAlebs reports that Nothando confirmed that the star hit her but asked to be given space to deal with the matter privately.

Sunday World reports that the 20-year-old singer admitted that he physically assaulted the mother of his bundle of joy and asked Mzansi to help him fight these "demons". The singer said he is "no longer" himself following the incident.

He said he regrets doing it because "this is haunting me all the time". The Ayabonga hitmaker claimed this was the very first time he has beaten up a woman.

He shared that he was heartbroken when he realised that he had broken the law.

