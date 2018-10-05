List of UNISA courses for 2022, fees, requirements, contact details

The demand for a skilled workforce in South Africa and the world at large has forced many people to enhance their knowledge by enrolling in various universities. Due to the tight schedules at work and home, some people find it impossible to attend classes physically, and that is where distance learning comes in handy. UNISA courses are the best because they are offered through distance learning by this leading distance learning institution that is accredited with world-class resources.

The University of South Africa is undoubtedly one of the prestigious higher learning institutions in Africa that offer open distance learning. Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The University of South Africa is undoubtedly one of the prestigious higher learning institutions in Africa that offer open distance learning. Worldwide, it is recognized as the longest standing committed distance education university, enrolling close to a third of all students in South Africa.

Through the various UNISA programmes, the university provides training opportunities suitable for people from various walks of life with a theoretical background and practical skills. Through distance learning, UNISA ensures that its expertise in training, education, and capacity building is made available and affordable to all people through its courses.

About UNISA

UNISA was established in 1873 as the University of the Cape of Good Hope. The institution grew to become the first public institution in the world to provide distance learning in 1946. Since then, it has been the only university in South African that provides people with access to learning irrespective of colour, race, or creed. Through its rootedness in the African continent, we can genuinely claim that UNISA is the best university in Africa in the service of humanity.

UNISA believes that there is a need to adapt quickly to the changing education environment, and this is reflected in the leadership practice and management style at the institution. One of the primary aims of the institution is to make use of the upcoming potential communication and information technology to propel the university into a truly digital future.

UNISA courses and requirements 2022

UNISA courses 2022 are offered in the 8 colleges of the institution. Photo: canva.com

Source: UGC

Ranging from UNISA certificate courses, UNISA diplomas, degrees, and postgraduate programmes, UNISA courses 2022 are offered in the 8 colleges of the institution. The UNISA colleges are:

College of Accounting Sciences (CAS) - Provides a number of qualifications that are approved by local and international professional financial institutions. College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences (CAES) – Focuses on learning and training in food production and the continuous utilization and management of natural resources in Africa. College of Economic and Management Sciences (CEMS)- It is the number one provider of business education in the continent. College of Education (CEDU) –It is in charge of professional education and training of about half of all the teachers in South Africa. College of Graduate Studies - Its aim is to raise the postgraduate profile of the institution, as well as enhance the performance of postgraduate students. College of Human Sciences (CHS)- Qualifications here are of high quality, and the college focuses on religion, theology, humanities, arts, and social sciences. College of Law (CLAW) – It offers expert qualifications that give students access to legal professions and other subjects like police practice. College of Science, Engineering and Technology (CSET) –Here, you will find UNISA IT courses and other qualifications relating to science, engineering, and technology disciplines.

Below is a list of courses offered at UNISA:

UNISA higher certificates

Higher Certificate in Accounting Sciences

Higher Certificate in Adult Basic Education and Training

Higher Certificate in Animal Welfare

Higher Certificate in Archives and Records Management

Higher Certificate in Banking

Higher Certificate in Criminal Justice

Higher Certificate in Economic and Management Sciences

Higher Certificate in Education

Higher Certificate in Insurance

Higher Certificate in Law

Higher Certificate in Life and Environmental Sciences

Higher Certificate in Marketing

Higher Certificate in Retailing

Higher Certificate in Social Auxiliary Work

Higher Certificate in Supervisory Management

Higher Certificate in Tourism Management

Advanced certificates

Advanced Certificate in Accounting Sciences

Diplomas

Diploma in Accounting Sciences

Diploma in Administrative Management

Diploma in Agricultural Management

Diploma in Animal Health.

Diploma in Corrections Management

Diploma in Explosives Management

Diploma in Human Resource Management

Diploma in Information Technology.

Diploma in Law

Diploma in Local Government Finance

Diploma in Marketing Management

Diploma in Nature Conservation.

Diploma in Ornamental Horticulture.

Diploma in Policing

Diploma in Public Administration and Management

Diploma in Public Relations

Diploma in Security Management

Diploma in Small Business Management

Diploma in Tourism Management

National Diploma: Engineering: Chemical (NDENG)

National Diploma: Engineering: Civil (NDECI)

National Diploma: Engineering: Electrical Clinical Engineering (NDEEN - CEN)

National Diploma: Engineering: Electrical Computer Systems (NDEEN - COS)

National Diploma: Engineering: Electrical Electronics and Electronic Communication (NDEEN - EEC)

National Diploma: Engineering: Electrical Mechatronics (NDEEN - MEC)

National Diploma: Engineering: Electrical Power Engineering (NDEEN - PEN)

National Diploma: Engineering: Electrical Process Instrumentation (NDEEN - PIN)

National Diploma: Engineering: Industrial (NDEID)

National Diploma: Engineering: Mechanical (NDEMC)

National Diploma: Mine Surveying (NDMSR)

National Diploma: Mining Engineering (NDMIN)

National Diploma: Pulp and Paper Technology (NDPPT)

National Diploma: Safety Management (NDSMN)

Postgraduate Certificate in Education (Foundation Phase and Early Childhood Development) Foundation Phase (02631 - FDP)

Postgraduate Certificate in Education (Intermediate and Senior Phase) New Curriculum (02623 - NEW)

Postgraduate Certificate in Education (Senior Phase and Further Education and Training) New Curriculum (03980 - NEW)

Advanced diploma

Advanced Diploma in Accounting Sciences Certificate in The Theory of Accounting (98230 - CTA)

Advanced Diploma in Accounting Sciences Financial Accounting (98230 - FAC)

Advanced Diploma in Accounting Sciences Internal Auditing (98230 - AUI)

Advanced Diploma in Accounting Sciences Management Accounting (98230 - MAC)

Advanced Diploma in Accounting Sciences Taxation (98230 - TAX)

Advanced Diploma in Information Resource Management (90007)

Advanced Diploma in Nature Conservation (98028)

Advanced Diploma in Ornamental and Landscape Horticulture (90094)

Advanced Diploma in Security Management (98235)

Baccalaureus Technologiae degrees

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Agricultural Management (BTAGM)

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Animal Health (BTANM)

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Engineering: Chemical (BTENC)

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Engineering: Chemical (Environmental) (BTECE)

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Engineering: Civil Environmental Engineering (BTECV - ENV)

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Engineering: Civil Structural (BTECV - STR)

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Engineering: Civil Urban Engineering (BTECV - URB)

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Engineering: Civil Water (BTECV - WAT)

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Engineering: Electrical Clinical Engineering (BTELN - CEN)

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Engineering: Electrical Computer Systems (BTELN - COS)

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Engineering: Electrical Power Engineering (BTELN - PEN)

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Engineering: Electrical Process Instrumentation (BTELN - PIN)

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Engineering: Electrical Telecommunication (BTELN - TEL)

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Engineering: Industrial (BTENI)

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Engineering: Mechanical (BTMEE)

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Explosives Management (BTEXP)

Baccalaureus Technologiae: Safety Management (BTSMN)

Bachelor degrees

Bachelor of Accounting Sciences in Internal Auditing. (98303 - AUI)

Bachelor of Accounting Sciences in Management Accounting. (98304 - MAC)

Bachelor of Accounting Sciences in Taxation. (98318 - TAX)

Bachelor of Administration. (98315 - BAD)

Bachelor of Accounting Sciences in Financial Accounting. (98302 - FAC)

Bachelor of Arts (99311)

Bachelor of Arts (Culture and Arts) Multimedia Studies: Audiovisual Multimedia (02305 - MA1)

Bachelor of Administration in Human Settlements Management. (90016 - HSM)

Bachelor of Arts (Culture and Arts) Multimedia Studies: Multimedia in Digital Visual Arts (02305 - MMD)

Bachelor of Arts (Culture and Arts) Multimedia Studies: Visual Multimedia (02305 - MV1)

Bachelor of Arts (Culture and Arts) Multimedia Studies: Computer-Generated Multimedia (02305 - MC1)

Bachelor of Arts (Health Sciences and Social Services) Applied Psychology for Professional Contexts (02313 - APP)

Bachelor of Arts (Health Sciences and Social Services) Community and Health Psychology (02313 - CHP)

Bachelor of Arts (Health Sciences and Social Services) Psychological Counselling (02313 - COU)

Bachelor of Arts (Human and Social Studies) Public Administration and Communication Facilitation (02291 - PAF)

Bachelor of Arts in Communication Science (98051)

Bachelor of Arts in Community Development (98618)

Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing (99313)

Bachelor of Arts in Criminology (98681)

Bachelor of Arts in Development Studies (99312)

Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Management (98055)

Bachelor of Arts in Forensic Science and Technology (90002)

Bachelor of Arts in Government, Administration and Development (99301)

Bachelor of Arts in International Relations (99302)

Bachelor of Arts in Nursing Science Health Services Management and Education (0216X - HHS)

Bachelor of Arts in Nursing Science Health Services Management, Education and Community Health (0216X - HSM)

Bachelor of Arts in Police Science (98683)

Bachelor of Arts in Policy Studies (99303)

Bachelor of Arts in Political Leadership and Citizenship (99304)

Bachelor of Arts in Politics, Philosophy and Economics (90079)

Bachelor of Business Administration. (98316 - BBA)

Bachelor of Commerce. (98314 - GEN)

Bachelor of Commerce in Business Informatics. (98300 - BIS)

Bachelor of Commerce in Business Management. (98310 - BSM)

Bachelor of Commerce in Economics. (98305 - ECS)

Bachelor of Commerce in Financial Management. (98306 - FMN)

Bachelor of Commerce in Human Resource Management. (98307 - HRM)

Bachelor of Commerce in Industrial and Organizational Psychology. (98308 - IOP)

Bachelor of Commerce in Law. (98309 - LAW)

Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing Management. (98301 - MKT)

Bachelor of Commerce in Public Procurement Management. (98767 - PPM)

Bachelor of Commerce in Quantitative Management. (98311 - QMA)

Bachelor of Commerce in Supply Chain and Operations Management. (98766 - SCM)

Bachelor of Commerce in Tourism Management. (98312 - TRT)

Bachelor of Commerce in Transport and Logistics. (98313 - TRL)

Bachelor of Consumer Science (Fashion Retail Management Stream) (98005 - FAR)

Bachelor of Consumer Science (Fashion Small-business Management Stream) (98005 - FSB)

Bachelor of Consumer Science (Food Retail Management Stream) (98005 - FOR)

Bachelor of Consumer Science (Food and Clothing Stream) (98005 - FCL)

Bachelor of Consumer Science (Food and Nutrition Stream) (98005 - FNU)

Bachelor of Consumer Science (Hospitality Management Stream) (98005 - HOM)

Bachelor of Education in Foundation Phase Teaching (90102)

Bachelor of Education in Intermediate Phase Teaching (90103)

Bachelor of Education in Senior Phase and Further Education and Training Teaching (90104)

Bachelor of Information Science (99310)

Bachelor of Laws New 2018 (98680 - NEW)

Bachelor of Music (90089)

Bachelor of Science Applied Mathematics and Computer Science Stream (98801 - AMC)

Bachelor of Science Applied Mathematics and Physics Stream (98801 - AMP)

Bachelor of Science Applied Mathematics and Statistics Stream (98801 - AMS)

Bachelor of Science Chemistry and Applied Mathematics Stream (98801 - CAM)

Bachelor of Science Chemistry and Computer Science Stream (98801 - CCS)

Bachelor of Science Chemistry and Information Systems Stream (98801 - CIS)

Bachelor of Science Chemistry and Physics Stream (98801 - CAP)

Bachelor of Science Chemistry and Statistics Stream (98801 - CAS)

Bachelor of Science General (98801 - GEN)

Bachelor of Science Mathematics and Applied Mathematics Stream (98801 - MAM)

Bachelor of Science Mathematics and Chemistry Stream (98801 - MAC)

Bachelor of Science Mathematics and Computer Science Stream (98801 - MCS)

Bachelor of Science Mathematics and Information Systems Stream (98801 - MIS)

Bachelor of Science Mathematics and Physics Stream (98801 - MAP)

Bachelor of Science Mathematics and Statistics Stream (98801 - MAS)

Bachelor of Science Statistics and Physics Stream (98801 - STP)

Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Science (Agricultural Business and Management stream) (90082 - ABM)

Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Science (Animal Science Stream) (90082 - ANS)

Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Science (Plant Science Stream) (90082 - PLS)

Bachelor of Science in Computing. (98906 - COM)

Bachelor of Science in Environmental Management (Botany Stream) (98052 - EBO)

Bachelor of Science in Environmental Management (Chemistry Stream) (98052 - ECH)

Bachelor of Science in Environmental Management (Zoology Stream) (98052 - EZO)

Bachelor of Science in Informatics. (98907 - INF)

Bachelor of Science in Life Sciences (Biochemistry (or Physiology or Microbiology) with Business Management Stream) (98053 - BBM)

Bachelor of Science in Life Sciences (Biochemistry and Botany Stream) (98053 - BAB)

Bachelor of Science in Life Sciences (Biochemistry and Microbiology Stream) (98053 - BAM)

Bachelor of Science in Life Sciences (Biochemistry and Physiology Stream) (98053 - BAP)

Bachelor of Science in Life Sciences (Biochemistry and Zoology Stream) (98053 - BAZ)

Bachelor of Science in Life Sciences (Botany and Microbiology Stream) (98053 - BNM)

Bachelor of Science in Life Sciences (Botany and Zoology (with Geography) Stream) (98053 - BZG)

Bachelor of Science in Life Sciences (Microbiology and Physiology Stream) (98053 - MAP)

Bachelor of Science in Life Sciences (Microbiology and Zoology Stream) (98053 - MAZ)

Bachelor of Science in Life Sciences (Physiology and Zoology Stream) (98053 - PAZ)

Bachelor of Science in Life Sciences Biomedical Sciences (98053 - BMI)

Bachelor of Science in Life Sciences Biotechnology Stream (98053 - BIT)

Bachelor of Science in Life Sciences Genetics and Zoology (or Botany, Microbiology, Physiology or Biochemistry) (98053 - GZB)

Bachelor of Theology General (2 Majors) (99305 - GE2)

Bachelor of Theology General (4 Half Majors) (99305 - GE4)

Bachelor of Visual Arts (02224)

Bachelor of Theology General (1 Major) (99305 - GEN)

Bachelor of Science in Life Sciences Psychology and Physiology Stream (with Genetics) (98053 - PPG)

UNISA part-time courses

UNISA provides its students with the option of studying either full time or part-time. The problem with part-time courses is that it will take you more years to complete your studies. The good thing about part-time studies is that you will manage to work and study at the same time.

UNISA short courses

Professional Practice Framework for Internal Auditor

Financial and Accounting Principles for Public Entities

Introduction to Performance Auditing

Introduction to the Internal Audit Process

Managing Health and Nutrition in Adverse Conditions

Introduction to Agribusiness Management

Community Asset Mapping for Change

Environmental Law and Liabilities for the Regulated Community

Environmental Law & Environmental Management Legal Enforcement

Barista Skills

Blended-learning Studies

Business Management

Industrial and Organisational Psychology

Public Administration and Management

School of Business Leadership

Decision Sciences

Transport Economics, Logistics, and Tourism

Business Law

Criminological Sciences

Applied Criminal Justice

UNISA courses and fees 2022

The fees charged for the courses offered by UNISA are much lower than those charged by other educational institutions. The payment depends on your qualifications and the number of modules you have chosen. The average fees that you will pay will be between R*1,623.00 and *R7,261.00 per module. To know the full cost of your study, visit the website.

You should understand that the module costs are not inclusive of prescribed books and study material. Therefore, you should factor in the costs of the books in your calculation of the total costs of the study. UNISA short courses fees will be charged just like other courses.

Unisa's Student Funding Directorate gives donor funds in the form of study loans and bursaries, according to donors' requirements. There are different types of student funding:

NSFAS funding

Bursaries for undergraduate qualifications

Bursaries for honours degrees and postgraduate diplomas

Bursaries for master's and doctoral degrees

Bridging courses at UNISA

You may want to start with a Bachelors's degree, but if you do not have a good matric certificate or you do not meet the entry requirements, then the only way is to use the lower level qualifications as a bridging course. You should look at the certificate and diploma programmes that are related to the degree program.

Your admission to UNISA depends on meeting various admission requirements for the chosen qualification. Photo: canva.com

Source: UGC

Entry requirements

Your admission to UNISA depends on meeting various admission requirements for the chosen qualification. If you cannot meet the requirements, you should consider another alternative.

Also, it is necessary to review the general requirements for all the courses you are interested in before making a decision. Here they are:

the minimum APS for the qualification(s) of your choice;

a valid e-mail address and cellphone number;

all the required copies of your documents (school qualifications, official tertiary academic record(s), ID document, marriage certificate (if applicable) or divorce decree (if applicable).

UNISA application deadlines for 2022

Here are the deadlines for online application for 2022 for the University of South Africa:

11 August to 15 October 2021 - Undergraduate qualifications (higher certificates, advanced certificates, diplomas, advanced diplomas and degrees)

11 August to 15 October 2021 - Honours degrees and postgraduate diplomas

8 September to 12 November 2021 - Master's & doctoral qualifications

13 September 2021 until 28 February 2022 - Short learning programmes

How to apply for UNISA qualifications

You can apply for admission through either a hardcopy or online using the UNISA application website. After the application closing date, no documents will be accepted. Once you have received a student number from UNISA, you need to pay an application which is non-refundable. You will pay R105 for online applications and R160 for hard copy applications. For banking details visit UNISA.ac.za/paymentinfo.

Contact information

Telephone: 012 429 3111

012 429 3111 Email: infoservices@UNISA.ac.za

There is so much that you can benefit from the numerous and competitive UNISA courses; therefore, you cannot miss a program that will help you achieve your career dreams. UNISA prospectus or UNISA brochure 2021 found online spell all the details that you need to successfully complete your time at the college. So, if you want to enroll in one of the accredited distance learning institutions, the University of South Africa should be your first choice. Take advantage of the ongoing admission and be part of this great learning institution!

READ ALSO: Unisa registration 2021: dates, process, and requirements

Briefly.co.za posted an article on the Unisa registration, if you have been eyeing The University of South Africa. This information about Unisa registration will come in handy. Read all the details in the article.

Source: Briefly.co.za