Who is Cassper Nyovest's girlfriend currently? All the details

Refiloe Maele Phoolo, alias Cassper Nyovest, is an award-winning artist from South Africa. He is a well-known record producer, recording artist, rapper and businessman. Many people want to know more about the artist's life, including who Cassper Nyovest's girlfriend is.

The name of Cassper Nyovest's girlfriend is Thobeka Majozi. She is a sought-after event planner, hotelier, Instagram model, and businesswoman. Discover more about her below.

Profile summary

Full name Thobeka Majozi Gender Female Date of birth 2nd October 1992 Age 30 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Mahikeng, North-West, South Africa Current residence Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Zodiac sign Libra Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’ 2” Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Relationship status In a relationship Boyfriend Refiloe Maele Phoolo, aka Cassper Nyovest Children 1 Father Mr. Majozi Mother Ntombimpela Majozi Siblings 4 Alma mater Durban University of Technology Profession Event planner, hotelier, Instagram model, and businesswoman Instagram @bexxdoesitbetter

Who is Cassper Nyovest's girlfriend?

The question, "Who is Cassper's girlfriend?" is not new, as many people are curious about the rapper's private life. Her name is Thobeka Majozi, an event planner, hotelier, Instagram model, and businesswoman.

How old is Thobeka?

Thobeka's age is 30 years as of 2022. She was born on 2nd October 1992, and her Zodiac sign is Libra.

On the other hand, Cassper Nyovest's age is 31 years as of 2022. He was born on 16th December 1990, and his Zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Where is Thobeka Majozi from?

Thobeka was born in Mahikeng, North-West, South Africa. She is based in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Family background

Thobeka was born into a family of five children. Her mother, Ntombimpela Majozi, is a shrewd businesswoman with diversified interests. She is the owner of Nto's Catering. Little is known about her father, Mr. Majozi.

Educational background

The event planner studied at the Durban University of Technology in KwaZulu-Natal. She graduated in March 2016.

What does Thobeka Majozi do for a living?

Thobeka is an event planner, hotelier, and Instagram model. She uses her Instagram page for brand influencing and marketing.

She is also a businesswoman with interests in fashion and design, real estate and business consultancy.

How much is Thobeka Majozi worth?

Rapper Cassper admitted that Thobeka Machozi is richer than he is. She has an estimated net worth of R52.5 million. She owns pricey sports and executive cars and has invested in real estate. She also wears designer clothes and accessories.

Are Cassper and Thobeka still together?

The lovebirds are still together. They have been dating since 2017. Although both are active on social media, they seldom post pictures together. They prefer to keep their love life away from the cameras.

Who is the mother of Casper's child?

Thobeka Majozi is the mother of Casper's child named Khotso Izwe Simba Phoolo. The little boy was born on 12th September 2020 and recently turned two. The rapper penned a sweet message to his baby on his special day, praying to God to grant him good health.

How many children does Thobeka Majozi have?

Thobeka has one child, a son named Khotso Izwe Simba Phoolo. Khotso was born in September 2020, making him two years old as of 2022.

In August 2022, rumours surfaced online that she was expecting her second child with the rapper. She dismissed the rumours and joked she would stop eating. Online fans thought she was pregnant because of her weight gain.

Who did Cassper date?

Before dating Thobeka, the rapper was in a relationship with Boity Thulo. The two were an item from 2014 to 2015. Shortly after the relationship went public, rumours circulated online that the two were engaged.

Thulo dismissed the rumours during an interview with Bonang Matheba on Metro FM. The rapper was also in a relationship with Nadia Nakai at one point.

How tall is Thobeka Majozi?

Cassper Nyovest's baby mama is 5’ 2” or 160 centimetres tall and weighs about 132 pounds or 60 kilograms. She has black hair and eyes.

Trivia

She calls herself "Your favourite RICH MOM" on Instagram.

She is into forex trading and promotes the OctaFX Trading App.

She enjoys travelling.

Thobeka Majozi is Cassper Nyovest's girlfriend and the mother of the rapper's son. The two have been together for a while and support each other's careers.

