Ndlovu Youth Choir’s biography: members, lead singer, America’s Got Talent

Music is a universal language that connects people from different parts of the world. The Ndlovu Youth Choir made global headlines after featuring on America's Got Talent. The members are known for their melodious voices.

The choir posing for pictures in colourful outfits. Photo: @choirafrica (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Ndlovu Youth Choir is a South African musical group known on the international music scene. The choir comprises young people who are passionate about quality music.

Profile summary

Name Ndlovu Youth Choir Founder Ndlovu Care Group childcare community Year founded 2009 Location Elandsdoorn, Limpopo, South Africa Conductor Ralf Schmitt Languages English, Afrikaans, Xhosa, Zulu, Tswana, Sepedi, Swazi, Southern Sotho, Southern, Ndebele, Tsonga, and Venda Albums 3 Ndlovu Youth Choir's YouTube @Ndlovu Youth Choir Instagram @choirafrica Twitter @ChoirAfrica Facebook @Ndlovu Youth Choir

Ndlovu Youth Choir's biography

The Ndlovu Youth Choir was founded in 2009. Since then, it has released renditions of various songs. The team has also released a few albums that have been received well by people from different parts of the Earth.

Members

The choir has had numerous members since 2009. Some have left, while others have joined the team. Below is a list of some of lead members.

Thabang Sikoe

Siyabonga Mahlangu

Ntombenhle Galela

Nonhlanhla Thandazo Sono

Lethabo Mamphela

Ayanda Mdluli

Lwandile Shabalala

Where is the Ndlovu Youth Choir from?

The choir is from Elandsdoorn, Limpopo, South Africa. It was established in 2009 as an after-school activity for children from resource-poor settings.

The Limpopo-based singing group inspires people from various parts of the world because its members have achieved immense success despite coming from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Who started the Ndlovu Youth Choir?

The choir was started by the Ndlovu Care Group childcare community as one of its projects. The group's aim is to ensure kids from disadvantaged communities enjoy the same level of care, education, musical tuition, and opportunities as those from more affluent backgrounds.

What language does Ndlovu Youth Choir sing in?

The young singers sing in all 11 official languages of South Africa. These are listed below.

English

Afrikaans

Xhosa

Zulu

Tswana

Sepedi

Swazi

Southern Sotho

Southern Ndebele

Tsonga

Venda

Who is the conductor of the Ndlovu Youth Choir?

Ralf Schmitt is the conductor and co-founder of the choir. Schmitt is also a composer and producer.

He is an alumnus of Kearsney College and the University of Pretoria. Schmitt is passionate about preserving traditional South African music. During the 2020 FIFA World Cup, he worked closely with international star Shakira in the production of the jam Waka Waka.

Members of the choir posing for pictures in turquoise, black, and white outfits. Photo: @choirafrica (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Career

The group of singers started operating in 2009. Initially, it was an after-school singing activity to help the children's physical, social, and mental development.

The young singers sang in many local functions and events. It released renditions of numerous songs.

In October 2018, its rendition of Shape of You by Ed Sheeran went viral and placed the choir on the international scene. The song featured flautist Wouter Kellerman. The song won the Best Independent Music Video award at the Hollywood Music Awards.

In 2019, the singers auditioned for the 14th season of America's Got Talent (AGT). After the show, it signed a recording contract with Syco Entertainment in collaboration with Sony.

It has released three studio albums since signing the contract.

Africa (2019)

(2019) Rise (2020)

(2020) Grateful (2022)

Ndlovu Youth Choir on America's Got Talent

The singing group auditioned on AGT in Episode 1405. Members sang and danced to My African Dream. All judges voted Yes, sending them to the Judge Cuts.

In the Judge Cuts show, they performed Waka Waka by Shakira and were allowed to proceed to the quarterfinals.

The young singers performed Beautiful Day in the quarterfinals and advanced to the semifinals. They performed Steve Winwood's Higher Love and proceeded to the finals.

During Ndlovu Youth Choir's AGT finals in 2019, they performed Toto's Africa and got standing ovations from the judges.

How far did the Ndlovu Youth Choir get in AGT? The singers reached the finale but did not win season 14 of the show. In the finale show, members performed Steve Winwood's Higher Love. The performance was stellar, but they did not receive enough votes to win the show.

Ndlovu Youth Choir: where are they now?

The choir is still based in South Africa, and members are still singing. They often release renditions of different songs on YouTube.

Ndlovu Youth Choir's latest news is the members are currently promoting their third album, Grateful. They also perform in events and functions invited to by corporates, individuals, and government bodies.

Trivia

Ndlovu Youth Choir is the first choir in the history of AGT to make the finals.

to make the finals. In 2020, the young singers won an International Achievement Award at the South African Music Awards.

Featuring in America's Got Talent was one of the biggest accomplishments of the Ndlovu Youth Choir. The choir is made of young, talented, and ambitious youth who make a positive mark in the world through their voices.

READ ALSO: Khanyi Mbau's age, daughter, net worth, boyfriend, family and more

Briefly.co.za recently published Khanyi Mbau's biography. Mbau is an outspoken actress and television show host who has been in the South African acting scene for many years.

The actress and mother of one is known for her flashy lifestyle and love for the finer things in life. She credits her success to her mother and grandmother.

Source: Briefly News