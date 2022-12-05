It's vacation time for media personality Hulisani Ravele, and we've got all the FOMO for her recent holiday in Morocco

Taking time off, she also took a break from social media to enjoy the beauty of the country properly

The young stunner is grateful for the opportunity of being able to travel all over the world

The great thing about Hulisani Ravele is that she always puts herself first. Catching flights and not feelings, the media personality posted snaps on Instagram of her recent holiday in Morocco.

Sharing her experience, the former YoTV presenter said she decided to travel with 12 strangers to North Africa.

According to TimesLive, Ravele enjoyed a full 9 days of eating and relaxing in Morocco's popular locations of Marrakesh and Casablanca.

“I chose a group trip because I wanted to travel “solo” but I’m scared to travel alone (blame it on too many episodes of FBI, CSI, NCIS, Criminal Minds and so on), so travelling with a group of strangers was a great compromise.”

Hulisani also mentioned that she decided to stay off social media to be fully present in the moment and take in all Morocco has to offer.

Extremely grateful for being able to travel, she added that she was also able to do some introspection.

Here are some snaps of her having fun in the sun:

