Diaan Lawrenson’s biography: age, family, career, net worth

Diaan Lawrenson is a South African actress, producer, and college lecturer. She is best known for her roles in 7de Laan, Semi-Soet, and Raaiselkind. Away from the big screen, Diaan also spends time as the dean of the School for the Creative Economy at AFDA, a South African institution that offers courses in film, television, performance, business innovation and technology, radio, and podcasting.

The actress has had quite an illustrious acting career over the years and has appeared in numerous roles in film and TV. Here is a quick look at her life’s details.

Profile summary

Full name Diaan Lawrenson Gender Female Date of birth April 6, 1978 Age 44 years (as of 2022) Zodiac Aries Place of birth Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, South Africa Current residence Pretoria, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5’7” Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 33-24-34 Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Marital status Married Husband Jody Abrahams Children 2 Net worth $150,000 Twitter @diaan_lawrenson Instagram @diaanlawrenson

Diaan Lawrenson’s biography

How old is Diaan Lawrenson? The renowned actress was born on 6th April 1978 in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, South Africa. This makes her 44 years old as of 2022.

Career

Diaan landed her first acting role in 2002 when she was cast to play Merle in the television series egoli: Place of Gold. She then played several other minor roles before finally getting her debut film role in Stander (2003).

In 2008, Diaan landed what is perhaps her biggest role to date. She was cast to play Paula van der Leque in the hugely popular series 7 De Laan. She played the role for eight years, eventually leaving in 2016. Why did Diaan Lawrenson leave 7 De Laan? The actress left after her on-screen husband, Altus, had an affair. The two then called it quits, leading to Diaan’s exit from the show.

Besides acting, Diaan has also produced and directed several films, including Hartloop (2015) and Hilde se Hartsklanke (2016). She has also won several awards, the most significant being the ATKV Feather award for Best Actress in 2009.

Filmography

Here are the films and television shows in which the actress has appeared over the course of her career.

Film/TV show Role Year 7 De Laan Paula van der Lecque 2008-2016 Backstage Mienkie 2003 Bullets Oor Bishop Lavis Anel 2013 Stander Bank Teller 2003 Sisters Jo 2018 Table Manners Megan 2018 Egoli: Place of Gold Merle 2016 Die Boekklub Cecille 2017 Die Byl Saskia du Toit 2014 Die Skatties Producer 2017

Who is Diaan Lawrenson's husband?

The renowned actress is married to Jody Abrahams, who also happens to be an actor. The two got married in 2014 after dating for a few years. When Diaan and Jody first met, the latter was still married, though his marriage was reportedly having problems.

Jody divorced his ex-wife soon after he began dating Diaan. Diaan Lawrenson's wedding took place in 2014 in a lavish ceremony held at the St. Martin’s-in-the-Veld Anglican Church in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

Diaan Lawrenson’s children

Diaan and her husband have been blessed with two children, a boy, and a girl. The girl is named Olivia-Rose Abrahams. Diaan Lawrenson's son is known as Thomas James Abrahams and is the younger of her two children.

Is Diaan Lawrenson still married? Yes, she is. One can often see photos of Diaan Lawrenson's family on her Instagram page.

Body measurements

The actress is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall and weighs 127 pounds (58 kilograms). She has blue eyes and blonde hair. Her body measures 33-24-34 at the bust, waist, and hips, respectively.

What is Diaan Lawrenson’s net worth?

According to Sanotify, her current net worth is $150,000.

Interesting facts

Here are some fascinating facts about the former 7 De Laan actress.

While in elementary school, she was part of a choir and acted in stage plays.

She attended AFDA in South Africa, the same institution where she would later be appointed dean of one of the schools.

Her Instagram account has more than 60k followers.

Diaan Lawrenson has had quite a decorated acting career, appearing in numerous films and TV shows. She is also quite active in the education sector, particularly at AFDA.

