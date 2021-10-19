Capitec Joins the Student Loan Market for Postgrad, Offers 7% Interest Rates

Capitec Bank and the University of Stellenbosch are now offering prospective postgraduate students student loans

People need to be over the age of 18 with a permanent job before they can qualify for the low-interest loan

This student loan offer has only been made available to prospective students of Stellenbosch University Business School

CAPE TOWN - Capitec bank in partnership with the University of Stellenbosch Business School have come together to launch a Credit for Education initiative for students pursuing postgraduate studies.

This new partnership is the bank's first initiative in the student loan market. The bank has been offering unsecured loans to its clients since 2020 and most of their clients would use the loans to pay for home improvements as well as higher education.

According to Fin24, Capitec will start offering student loans from an interest rate of 7% and will be given 84 months to pay back the loan. Prospective students will be offered a loan of up to R250 000.

Qualifying individuals need to be over the age of 18 with permanent employment and need to have a valid SA ID. The offer is only being made available to prospective students of the Stellenbosch University Business School.

Students do not have to go directly to a Capitec branch to apply for the loan but can apply at the same time they make their application at the Business School.

According to the university's website, prospective students will receive an offer within five minutes of submitting their applications. The offers will be subject to an individual's credit score rating.

