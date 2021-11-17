The International Monetary Fund has announced that they can't provide any further financial support to Zimbabwe at this time

Zimbabwe's unstable economy and outstanding debt need to be addressed before the country can receive funds

The fund suggested that Zimbabwe's economy be restructured to eliminate debt and create a viable financial climate

HARARE - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced that Zimbabwe's longstanding debt and unstable economy make the country an unlikely recipient of any further financial support.

"The IMF is precluded from providing financial support to Zimbabwe due to an unsustainable debt and official external arrears," reads a statement by the fund.

According to eNCA, the IMF would only be open to negotiating a financial agreement with Zimbabwe if the country clears its outstanding debt and gains a clear credit score.

What Zimbabwe's economy needs

IMF staff members visited Zimbabwe from October 16 to November 16 2021. Upon completion of this mission yesterday, the IMF reported that they can see the country is trying to avoid inflation and budget deficits, which the fund commended them on.

However, Zimbabwe has over $10 billion in outstanding debt, which will take a great effort to clear, News24 reports. The IMF has recommended that Zimbabwe restructure its finances to create an economic climate that would be viable for the fund to assist the country.

The specific restructuring that the IMF recommended Zimbabwe implement includes minimising deficits and flexible exchange rates.

