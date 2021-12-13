A Cape Town bakery that was launched in the 1960s went through hard times because of the Covid19 pandemic

During its hardships, Pie in the Sky bakery had to label sanitisers to pay the bills and pay employees their salaries

The bakery managed to strike a deal with two major supermarket chains in the Western Cape to help the bakery stay afloat

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town bakery that was established in 1962 was on the brink of going out of business after the Covid19 pandemic hit two years ago.

Pie in the Sky which a located in Claremont was one of the many companies in the hospitality industry that struggled to stay afloat because of the strict lockdown restrictions that were imposed by the South African government.

Pie in Sky bakery now supplies baked goods to Checkers and Food Lovers Markert stores. Image: ViktoriiaNovokhatska

Source: Getty Images

In the past 20 years, the bakery offered goods to hotels around Cape Town as well as airlines. It specialises in high volume burger and hot dog bun production, artisanal breads and rolls, desserts and so much more, reports BusinessInsider.

Commercial manager of Pie in the Sky Sergio Luiz says the bakery mostly worked with commercial companies and not local companies prior to the pandemic. Just as the pandemic hit, the bakery lost 90% of its revenue.

This got so difficult for the company which had to resort to labelling sanitisers to keep the business afloat and pay employees. The company had made efforts to expand by moving to big premises to increase manufacturing but with Covid19 less business was coming in.

Pie in the Sky approaches Checkers and Food Lovers Market

Luiz says in April 2020, the company made the decision to approach Checkers out of desperation. Checkers agreed to work with the bakery by introducing frozen baked goods to a few of its stores.

Checkers then asked the company to supply Christmas baked goods nationally, according to the Shoprite Group website.

With confidence in thee once small bakery gradually growing and the company then approached Food Lovers Market to strike a deal. The bakery now supplies baked goods to the supermarket chain's Western Cape stores.

