March Fuel Price Hike, Petrol Predicted to Increase to Over R21 per Litre

The Central Energy Fund has announced that in the first week of March 2021, fuel prices will increase

The dollar-rand exchange rate and global oil prices determine what South Africa's fuel price will be

Despite the rand strengthening against the dollar, fuel prices will increase because of the rise in Brent crude oil prices

JOHANNESBURG - The Central Energy Fund has announced that fuel prices will increase in the first week of March 2021, including petrol, which is predicted to rise to over R21 per litre in inland provinces as Gauteng.

In coastal provinces, including the Western Cape, petrol will cost more than R20 per litre. Paraffin and diesel prices are set to break records in March.

South African fuel prices will rise in March, with inland provinces paying more than R21 per litre. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

New fuel prices and determining factors

According to News24, the dollar-rand exchange rate and global oil prices determine what South Africa's fuel price will be. Despite the rand strengthening against the dollar, fuel prices will increase because of the rise in Brent crude oil prices.

BusinessTech reports that fuel prices will increase as follows:

Petrol 95: R1.26/l;

Petrol 93: R1.25/l;

Diesel 0.05%: R1.32/l;

Diesel 0.005%: R1.34/l;

Illuminating Paraffin: R1.26/l.

Reactions to the fuel price increase

@ColbertAzwi said:

"R22 per litre!! We are screwed as common civilians, while politicians have state petrol cards."

@Napemogoru remarked:

"We are going for R30."

@Veldpark believes:

"Many of the fuel levies should be decreased."

@tati_two suggested:

"We go to the streets and force this government to reduce their levies they are channeling to corruption."

@twenty7d shared:

"Comrades are quiet about fuel hikes but make noise about the land they want to keep to themselves."

