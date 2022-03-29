The founder of Platform Capital, Dr Akintoye Akindele, plans on spending millions to boost the economy of Africa

The Nigerian businessman is looking for entrepreneurs who are determined to succeed in their business ventures

South Africans had mixed reactions to the idea and took to social media to share their thoughts on the situation

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

NIGERIA - A Nigerian businessman has committed himself to invest almost R290 million in South African businesses with the aim to transform the continent.

The founder of Platform Capital, Dr Akintoye Akindele has already invested in three businesses since setting up offices in Johannesburg last year. He plans on investing in 20 businesses this year.

The founder of Platform Capital, Dr Akintoye Akindele plans to invest R290m in 20 South African businesses. Image: Akintoye Akindele/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to Business Insider, he said that the current capital base does not know to access markets such as music and lifestyle. Akindele hopes to prepare businesses to access capital for themselves as well. According to the businessman, the right candidate should be hungry for success and be willing to adjust their plan.

He took an interest in becoming a chemical engineer at a young age because he feared hunger and poverty. He later realised that engineering was not the correct path for him since he hoped to discover new inventions but was rather tasked to take care of equipment from overseas.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Akindele believes that African people can develop local technology as solutions to their problems but lack funding to start up their business ideas.

After completing a PhD in finance in France, he launched Platform Capital to invest in businesses with innovative ideas.

Meanwhile, the fourth South African Investment Conference took place recently. The Mail & Guardian reported that Presidential Investment Envoy Jeff Radebe has admitted not all of the pledges from previous conferences have been kept. While making note of the exceptional pledges that have kicked off.

He said that financial resources are scarce which is a factor that hinders the growth of the local economy.

South Africans react to the investment opportunity

@fuzenhlanhla said

“What we want to see Africans investing in Africa!”

@1stmanSa commented:

“How do I pitch my idea.”

@SUL_humanist posted:

“Please invest it at home so it can benefit your countrymen. Charity begins at home, yes?”

Lady who worked as security officer and graduated from varsity wins as she lands internship at big firm

Briefly News also reported, Nkechi Benjamin, a Nigerian lady who saw herself through school by working as a security officer has been offered an internship job at Duport Midstream Company Limited.

The disclosure was made by a LinkedIn user identified as Chima Onwumere who said the company also offered her accommodation because there was nowhere she could stay in Lagos.

Recall that Nkechi celebrated her academic feat on social media with cute and memorable pictures. In the emotional post, the lady said her determination and persistence paid off. She affirmed that truly, one's dreams are achievable as long as the person has the courage to pursue them. Chima expressed gratitude to those who were instrumental to the lady's internship, adding that Nkechi will forever be grateful to Dr Akintoye Akindele and his organisation.

Source: Briefly News