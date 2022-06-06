A stunning South African woman who recently graduated with a degree in Human Resource Management has started a kota business to survive

Faith Maringa, a Limpopo resident, says that although she is looking for work that is in line with her studies, selling kotas helps her make ends meet

The young babe believes that young people should look for their own opportunities and be creative in their pursuit of employment

A recent Mzansi graduate from Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) believes that creativity and innovation can help the youth find employment.

The stunning woman chatted with Briefly News about her kota business, future plans and the importance of young people creating their own employment opportunities.

Faith Maringa, a stunning HR graduate from Limpopo, sells delicious kotas to make ends meet while searching for jobs in her field of study. Image: maringafaith/Instagram

Faith Maringa, a recent graduate of human resource management (HRM) from Giyani in Limpopo, started her own business called Dokodela’s Corner in 2021, selling delicious kotas and chips to her local community while continually applying for HRM jobs.

“I feel very blessed and grateful for being able to do something instead of complaining that South Africa has no plan for its young people,” she said.

SA crippled by youth unemployment

Recent statistics on youth unemployment released by StatsSA are poor, with 64% of young people aged between 15 and 24 still without work, with 42,1% of people between 25 and 34 also jobless.

Although Faith continues to apply for internships in her field of study, the stunner explains that she is satisfied with her work as long as she has money to support herself and help her family pay bills.

“The youth unemployment rate in our country encouraged me to start something for myself. The thought of knowing that if I don't stand up and do something for myself, I will wait for people to give me money keeps me going,” she adds.

Selling kotas from home

The 27-year-old prepares and sells the kotas from her home in a room next to her mother’s spaza shop, and previously told Kasi Voice News that her business inspiration comes from her mom.

“I wouldn't say I support my family members completely, but with the spaza shop that my mother is running, together with the kota business, my mother, younger brother, and I are able to pay the bills,” she adds.

Innovative beauty queen

The inspiring young woman also enjoys competing in beauty pageants and was crowned First Princess in the 2021 Miss Inspire contest, which aims to encourage young, driven women to participate in community development.

She believes that these pageants give her a platform to raise awareness about important issues facing women and has previously posted about the importance of supporting breast cancer survivors.

Supporting gender-based violence (GBV) survivors

While the young babe, fondly referred to as the ‘Kota Lady’, wants to find work in HRM, she also dreams of expanding her business and using her wealth to create safe spaces for abused women and children.

“My ultimate dream is to grow this business so that we can be found in different parts of South Africa. I want to be wealthy so that I can build a home for children and women who are victims of GBV. My dream is to create a safe space for women and children in South Africa, empower them, and help them have a voice,” she adds.

Encouraging the youth to stand up

Faith notes that young people should be creative and innovative in their search for employment.

“No one is coming to rescue you, stand up and create opportunities for yourself,” she said.

The young entrepreneur also notes that while prayer and having faith is important, so are hard work and perseverance.

“Remember that faith without work is dead. Let's use our hands to work, and one day we will tell our testimony,” she adds.

