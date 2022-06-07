A motivated businesswoman from Nigeria has taken to social media to speak about the power of positive self-talk and daily affirmations

Kirsty Amamgbo said that when she told her peers at the National Youth Service Corps about her dream of owning a car and having a great job, they mocked her

But despite the negativity from others, the inspiring woman has still managed to achieve her dreams

An inspiring and motivated businesswoman from Nigeria has taken to social media to speak about the power of words, positivity, and daily affirmations.

Kirsty Amamgbo said that when she was part of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program in Nigeria, she randomly told her peers that she would one day have a car and a good job.

Nigerian businesswoman, Kirsty Amamgbo says that positive affirmations and self-talk are vital for success. Image: Kirsty Amamgbo/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

But instead of supporting her, the stunner’s peers laughed and mocked the ambition she had.

The gorgeous woman posted on LinkedIn about the experience.

“We were discussing life after service, and I told them I would get a good job immediately after service year, and that job will come with a car and other benefits,” she said.

“Some of them laughed at me while some asked if I was from a wealthy family,” she added.

Kirsty further explained that some of her peers even asked if she had connections that could help her achieve her desired goals and dreams.

“I smiled and replied that I do not belong to any of the categories, but I believe I will make it in Nigeria,” she said.

“Exactly six months after my NYSC, I got a good job that came with an official car and I bought my first car in the year 2020, a car I could call my own,” she added.

The beaut is now a co-founder of a health distribution company in Nigeria called Saggy Bells Concepts, a social media marketing manager, and a sales manager at May & Baker Nigeria Plc.

Kirsty encourages others to dream big

The Lagos-born beauty encourages others to affirm their dreams and speak them into existence.

“Spoken words are like seeds that we plant which will eventually grow into something sweet or bitter,” she said.

“If you see yourself as a success, you will definitely be successful,” she added.

Netizens react to the stunner’s wise words

Many LinkedIn users agreed with Kirsty and noted that hard work and positivity are key for success.

Oluwadamilola Elizabeth Oke said:

“If you see yourself as a success, you will definitely be successful. Nothing but the truth. I celebrate you sis Kirsty Amamgbo and I thank God for your life. Greater exploits in Jesus name.”

Omotola Adegbulugbe added:

“Words are seeds. You sure can tell what a person gets to harvest by the seeds sown.”

EZINNEAMAKA MARYANN wrote:

“The tongue is a powerful weapon that can create or pull-down one; depending on its usage...Congratulations Kirsty.”

