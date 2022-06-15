A supermom from Pietermaritzburg is proving that her background won’t define her , and is growing a poultry farming business, has authored her first book, and just graduated – all before her 22nd birthday

, The young lady didn’t have an easy upbringing and grew up in homes where she was exposed to GBV and domestic violence

But despite her traumatic childhood, Ntobeko Mafu, 21, is determined to make something of her life and even bagged a qualification from DUT in Human Resource Management recently

A young supermom from Edendale in Pietermaritzburg is determined to make a success of her life and is running her poultry farm, has authored a book, and graduated from Durban University of Technology (DUT) in May.

Ntobeko Mafu is only 21 and has already achieved so much. But it wasn’t easy for this young lady to become the triple threat she is today, with the goal-orientated young woman growing up in abusive households.

Ntobeko Mafu, owner of Madame Clucks A Lot poultry business. Image: Ntobeko Mafu/Supplied.

The young farmer speaks to Briefly News about her poultry business, which she named ‘Madame Clucks A Lot’, her book, traumatic childhood, and future plans for entrepreneurship.

Being exposed to domestic abuse

Ntobeko had a very painful upbringing and was exposed to gender-based violence (GBV) at a young age, with the entrepreneur explaining that her parents had her as a last-ditch attempt to try and salvage their marriage.

“My parents were high school sweethearts, were married for years, and throughout [their time together], my father abused my mother emotionally and physically. He also had multiple kids outside their marriage. I was the child they had after they had recently ‘taken a break’ for a long time. I was the child that was supposed to ‘fix’ their marriage,” she said.

The young woman’s parents had a rocky relationship, and during their various separations, the young woman mentions that her mom would show her the scars her dad left on her body.

“From the ages of 0-8, I had always heard of my father’s abuse from her, [with my mom] taking out her false teeth and showing me her scars around every inch of her body. Other than that, I had never seen it happen until the day she decided to get remarried and my dad violently kicked her,” she said.

After Ntobeko’s mom eventually remarried, she was sent to live with her dad and would only see her mom once or twice a week when they bonded at the farmer’s market. The young woman says that the days spent with her mother at the market and growing up around farming led her to take on the agricultural sector.

The young farmer also notes that when she lived with her dad, she was exposed to more domestic abuse, with her father even abusing his girlfriends at times.

“But as much as he did not know how to keep and treat women, he was an impeccable father to me; he was present when I started my period, when I disappointed him and became a teen mom, and was there for me at all times,” she adds.

The mother-of-one says that she moved from house to house during her childhood and was often resented by both her mother’s kids and the children of her father, who has since passed away. It was a very traumatic childhood.

A young author and graduate

Despite everything, Ntobeko says that her upbringing, although challenging, shaped her into the person she is today and inspired her to write a book, which she self-published in 2020, titled Letters to whoever needs to hear this. Ntobeko also shared posts about the book on Instagram.

“The traumatic events that happened in my life were the inspiration for my book, although I did not write about them specifically, I wrote about things that I could have done better in third-person as advice to people going through the same thing,” she added.

On the 16th of May, Ntobeko graduated in Human Resource Management (HRM) from DUT, with the determined young woman currently studying for her advanced diploma.

“I intend to study all the way through to my masters if I can acquire funding or have my business grow to the point where it could fund me,” she said.

Farming enterprise

Ntobeko runs Madame Clucks A Lot from her local community and supports herself and her son through the business.

“I rear and sell broiler chickens, leafy greens, and I am about to initiate a community engagement project to educate and equip them with knowledge and skills about agriculture, food security, and how it is all directly linked to saving ourselves, our nutrition and decreasing climate change,” she said.

The young mom notes that she supplies chicken to her local community but ensures that she keeps prices low for the neighbourhood to afford the meat.

“I sell my produce at low prices because the reality is, in my community, we are surrounded by the lower and middle class, therefore, meat consumption is a privilege in some households,” she said.

Ntobeko’s funding mainly comes from competitions that she has won, and she previously told IOL that she regularly upskills herself with agricultural training.

“I have been through multiple training programs from DUT Innobiz, NYDA, Seda, the KZN Poultry Institute, and the Pan African Women Lagos Business school. I take my practical experience and match it with the relevant information obtained from training and go to entrepreneurship competitions,” she said.

“I am currently in a national competition called YoungStar Entrepreneur, where I could win a R100 000 cash prize and a brand-new car which would make my business easier. The money would also help me capacitate my chicken house in full and build another two houses on-site,” she said.

The entrepreneur also creates employment opportunities for people in her community and has five workers who help her. She notes that if she won the YoungStar contest, she would be able to employ more people and capacitate more chickens.

“The condition is I need to find a donor who will sponsor R5000 in exchange for having their company branding at the YoungStar Entrepreneur high tea in Johannesburg, on the 1st of July. I need to raise R5000 before the 23rd of June and am accepting donations and selling digital copies of my book at R100 a copy,” she adds.

Plans for expansion

Ntobeko currently has 200 chickens and wants to be able to capacitate her broiler house in full, with 630 chicks in a year or two.

“If I win the competition and acquire the funding, I’ll build another chicken house on site. I will be able to double my money per annum automatically, creating more employment for my community, educating them about food security and possibly contributing to putting an end to poverty in my area,” she said.

But the determined woman also has other plans beyond poultry farming in her local community and seeing change happen in the area.

“My biggest dream is to become a world-renowned author, public speaker, farmer and agriculture enthusiast, who has contributed to educating people regarding agriculture, contributed to ending environmental problems and making a commendable change in multiple lives through skills development programs,” she said.

Ntobeko wants to one day become a renowned author, speaker and businesswoman. Image: Ntobeko Mafu/Supplied.

“I want to be the poultry industry’s next Rainbow and the Oprah of agriculture and emotional intelligence,” she adds.

