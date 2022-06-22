An innovative woman is slaying in a male-dominated sector by becoming the first female in Soweto to own a tyre fitment centre

Mbali Nyawo, who studied mechanical engineering at university, said that she’s never been one to follow the crowd

The young woman aims to offer excellent services to her local community at cost-effective prices

A young businesswoman is totally killing it in a male-dominated sector by being the very first woman in Orlando, Soweto to own her own tyre fitment centre called Imbali Tyres & Car Shop.

Mbali Nyawo started the business in 2021 with her brother, Sandile, with the company offering services to the local Sowetan community.

Mbali Nyawo started the tyre centre business with her younger brother Sandile in 2021. Image: Imbalityres/Facebook.

The young lady, who is originally from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), has always been passionate about machines, which led to her studying mechanical engineering at university, Vutiva News reported.

Talking to Vutiva News, the woman said she co-found the company with her brother because it made financial sense:

“I did some research, did a business plan and presented it to my younger brother because I wanted a partner to have as a sounding board so as not to be blind-sided, and also because I needed assistance with financing.”

Mbali further noted that she was considerate of the economic circumstances of the people in Orlando. She therefore offers them the same services they would normally go all the way to the city for, at lower prices.

“I also researched the area and found out which cars are prominent in the area, considering the economic circumstances of the residents,” she said.

“The tyre industry is mostly male-dominated, and a lot of the shops are franchised and when you look at franchise locations, they are always located in cities. I wanted to do something different from the norm where the township residents can experience service at their doorstep and not compromise on quality,” she added.

The company currently has four employees and offers tyre alignments, fittings and even fixes brakes.

Mzansi in awe of young woman’s tyre centre

Commenting on a post shared by Briefly News, South Africans expressed how excited and proud they were of the young woman for taking on the tyre industry.

Have a look at some of the reactions:

Shehaam Abrahams said:

“Forward to women empowerment.”

Mbuso Siera added:

“This is beautiful like her looks! When our black women make it! The real jobs she created and she is not even doing PR for votes!”

Ghetto-Mruff KaGoba Gumede wrote:

“Halala Mbali. God is Good.”

