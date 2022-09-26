The four-day work week will be tested from February and July next year to determine if it works in South African companies

Studies indicate that there is no difference in academic performance when the workload of a five-day week is compressed into four days

Larger companies such as Panasonic, Growthpoint, and Stellenbosch Business School have tried out the shorter work week

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - The four-day work week concept has been widely celebrated to the point where it will be tested out by a local group in 2023. A mass experiment will take place between February and July next year that will see local companies paying their staff 100% salaries for 80% of the work.

The four-day work week will be tested out in the country. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The 4-Day Week South Africa group plans to offer companies the chance to be part of the academic study while offering them mentoring about the change. Business Insider compiled tips on how South African employees can convince their bosses to be part of the test team.

Studies indicate that there is no difference in academic performance when the workload of a five-day week is compressed into four days. According to the publication, a Canadian town managed to successfully have a shorter week and the same in the United Kingdom.

A four-day work week could mean increased productivity. Even though the work week is shorter 100% of the results are still produced.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Larger companies such as Panasonic, Growthpoint, and Stellenbosch Business School have tried out the shorter work week and name-dropping them to your boss may be a good selling point. The publication also suggests that the implementation of the four-day work week could attract more talent to companies.

Studies also found that the four-day work week helps reduce stress and burnout among employees. The turnover of staff also reduces. And if all of that wasn’t convincing enough, the four-day work week means less money will be spent on electricity, water, and other costs.

ECR reported the four-day work week will help other aspects such as unemployment, making the lives of single mothers easier, and reducing climate change.

Mzansi reacts to the proposal:

@njblack2003 said:

“The government already perfected this - they work 1% of the time for 100% pay, plus bribes.”

Pheladi Tahoma wrote:

“It's not about days, it's about commitment and dedication.”

British company asks employees to work four days a week, doesn't implement paycuts

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported it is because of this particular reason that a bank in Britain decided to reduce working days for its staff, all in a bid to boost productivity.

Briefly News has learnt Atom Bank, Britain's first smartphone-based bank recently moved its staff on to a four-day a week working formula.

The icing on the cake is the fact that their pay remains the same, a move the bank's bosses disclosed is aimed at making employees happier and healthier.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News