The company, a smartphone-based bank now has its workers work from Monday to Thursday

The new schedule was effected on November 1 and has not affected the employee's pay

According to the bank's CEO, the move aims at making workers happier and healthier in a bid to boost productivity

Overworking brings about fatigue which in turn affects productivity negatively.

Atom Bank employees now work four days a week, from Monday to Thursday. Photo: Atom Bank.

Monday to Thursday affair

It is because of this particular reason that a bank in Britain decided to reduce working days for its staff, all in a bid to boost productivity.

Briefly News has learnt Atom Bank, Britain's first smartphone-based bank recently moved its staff on to a four-day a week working formula.

The icing on the cake is the fact that their pay remains the same, a move the bank's bosses disclosed is aimed at making employees happier and healthier.

According to Dailymail UK, the bank's 430 workers started doing 34-hour weeks over four days instead of the earlier 37.5 hours over five days since on Monday, November 1.

The employees have been working from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm from Mondays to Thursdays, which is an addition of an extra hour to their normal day but taking a full day off on Fridays.

Speaking during an interview with Times, Atom Bank's Chief Executive Officer Mark Mullen, 53, said the move has not reduced output.

Happier and healthier people

He added that the move will in fact make workers happier and healthier, hence multiplying production.

"If you can do things as effectively over four days as over five, why be dogmatic? We want to invest in our people. I don't think there's any conflict between happy and engaged people and happy and engaged customers. I would argue if you don't have the same you're not going to have the second. Every business is just its people. It's good business to have healthy engaged people. They deliver better customer service. We've been doing it for three weeks and we can't see a single business metric that we can point to that has deteriorated," Mullen said.

"You would have thought such a dramatic change would lead to deterioration but not a bit. I can't break the rules more than anyone else because if we don't commit to it it won't be a success. It's a complete day off. You get a three-day weekend every week,'' he added.

Briefly News understands Atom Bank is the only biggest employer in the country to embrace the shift schedule on a full-time basis.

Other giants such as Unilever and Morrisons are still toying with the idea.

The impressive move comes amid a shortfall in workers and an excess of jobs across Britain.

With that, many companies have been trying to retain workers by rewarding them with flexible hours.

