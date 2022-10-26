The Foschini Group lost 99,000 trading hours since September due to the continued power cuts

The number of lost hours was more than four times higher than in the same period last year

Most businesses have opted to utilise backup power systems to ensure there are no interruptions

JOHANNESBURG - Loadshedding has wreaked havoc on businesses throughout the country. The Foschini Group was not spared from the devastating effects of the power cuts and has lost 99,000 trading hours since September.

The clothing chain store announced the hours to highlight the effects of loadshedding on businesses in South Africa.

According to TimesLIVE, Eskom is struggling to keep the lights on due to continued breakdowns at the power plant.

Most businesses and shopping malls have opted to utilise backup power systems to ensure there are no interruptions to the electricity supply.

Mybroadband reported that despite the challenges, the Foschini Group’s turnover increased by 17% in the first half of the financial year.

Citizens react to loadshedding:

Francois Du Toit said:

“We’ve had close to a decade of load shedding, that’s way enough time to come up with a backup plan to keep a business going especially one this size. Adapt or die.”

Phumlani Peekay Kunene commented:

“Fire De Ruyter and some of these problems will be resolved.”

Carol Phakade Mabaso posted:

“They had a backup battery but true they needed to have a generator, not battery cause that eventually dies.”

Edward Oates wrote:

“Eish, it’s really bad now. We go to bed in the darkness. Wake up in darkness. Fridges are ruined, eish what a mess... And a huge bill... Gov has failed us badly.”

Noreen Lekha added:

“No surprises at all! Especially when people open accounts with fraudulent details eating up their profits and now Eskom can’t do their jobs it naturally affects the life span of the company. Hopefully, Foschini lives through this because there are people who actually can’t afford to purchase cash and need these stores.”

Source: Briefly News