Over 100 CEOs, including those from Standard Bank, FNB, Shell, Anglo-American, and more, have pledged to assist the government

The pledge is seen as a concrete commitment to driving change in key sectors for economic recovery

Business Unity of South Africa emphasises that the collaboration between the government and businesses is significant in overcoming obstacles

JOHANNESBURG - More than 100 CEOs have signed a pledge to assist the government in improving Mzansi as things appear to be going downhill.

South African CEOs are stepping up to help improve the country. Images: Rodger Bosch & Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

CEOs from Standard Bank, FNB, Shell, Anglo American, Napsers, Woolworths, Spar, Vodacom, MTN, Netcare and more want to help solve the country's logistic, energy and security issues.

Mzansi CEOs believe in South Africa's potential

The bigshot CEOs say they believe in South Africa's potential and are committed to addressing the country's many issues and building an inclusive economy.

According to BusinessTech, Adrian Gore, the CEO of Discovery, said the pledge is not just symbolic but a "concrete commitment to drive change in key sectors essential for our economic recovery".

The pledge comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the government's partnership with the private sector to address critical fundamentals such as energy, transport and transport and logistics, and crime and corruption, according to Engineering News.

Cas Coovadia, Business Unity of South Africa (BUSA), said the collaboration between the government and businesses was significant in helping the country overcome obstacles.

Long-term, meaningful growth, according to Coovadia, is essential for inclusive and sustainable development, which in turn is critical for enhancing the quality of life for all South Africans., reports The Good Guy.

South Africans say the private sector is bailing out government

Faried Alfos said:

"South Africa is not lost, many have lost faith in a government that has done nothing but undermine the voices of South Africans that has for years now called for drastic change, this is a positive response from businesses that still see the country as a place for hope and prosperity."

Andy Wixinger said:

"So the private sector comes to the rescue again despite all that has gone on under the current leadership of this country, it's very sad, but thankfully someone is putting in some effort to actually help serve and protect all the people of this country from complete downfall!"

AUS DEE said:

"Hope they won't give them any money. Rather than complete the jobs themselves."

Chris Nortje asked:

"These businesses have been helping the government for years. Will these businesses be afforded tax relief?"

Marius Jansen van Vuuren said:

"ANC must go. They have done nothing but destroy."

